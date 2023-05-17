Transactions

Barcoo, Butler and Rudolph signed

May 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed cornerback Luq Barcoo, receiver Hakeem Butler and quarterback Mason Rudolph all to a one-year contracts.

Barcoo most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack.

Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't see action with any of the teams.

Barcoo played two years at San Diego State where he had a breakout senior season. He led the NCAA with nine interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection.

PHOTOS: Best of 2023 rookie minicamp in monochrome

Take a look at the best black and white photos from the Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) arrive at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) arrive at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Gabe Oladipo (72) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Gabe Oladipo (72) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Master Teague III (33) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Master Teague III (33) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darryl Jones (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darryl Jones (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Adam Korsak (18) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Adam Korsak (18) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Brandon Gaddy (60) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Brandon Gaddy (60) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Nyamwaya (66) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Nyamwaya (66) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Xach Gill (67) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Xach Gill (67) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Gabe Oladipo (72) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Gabe Oladipo (72) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers special team coordinator Danny Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48), Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3), and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers special team coordinator Danny Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48), Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3), and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Jeremy Cooper (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Jeremy Cooper (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Hunter Johnson (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Hunter Johnson (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 58

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Butler played for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks this past season, finishing the year with 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.

Butler was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn't play his rookie season after suffering a broken hand and was released prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Butler played in two games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, making a temporary switch to the tight end position.

Since then, he played in the Canadian Football League, before playing in the XFL this season.

Butler played at Iowa State where he finished his career with 110 receptions for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns.

PHOTOS: Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp

Steelers' rookies take the field for rookie minicamp

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Darian Bryant (72) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Darian Bryant (72) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 159

A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 159

A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Nick Boyle (48) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers guard William Dunkle (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Jeremy Cooper (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Jeremy Cooper (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Adam Korsak (18) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Adam Korsak (18) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 159

A general view during the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Panasiuk (50) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Panasiuk (50) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Nyamwaya (66) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Nyamwaya (66) participate in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Hunter Johnson (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Hunter Johnson (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Panasiuk (50) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Panasiuk (50) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Xach Gill (67) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Xach Gill (67) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jaden Blue (21) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jaden Blue (21) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Sylvonta Oliver (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Sylvonta Oliver (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Quinton Bell (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Quinton Bell (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Alfredo Gachuz (19) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Tate (11) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Tate (11) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Master Teague III (33) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Master Teague III (33) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jordan Byrd (16) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jordan Byrd (16) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers halfback Toa Taua (28) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
109 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers halfback Toa Taua (28) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jaden Blue (21) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
110 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jaden Blue (21) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
111 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
112 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Quinton Bell (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
113 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Quinton Bell (54) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Adam Korsak (18) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
114 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Adam Korsak (18) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
115 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
116 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker B.T. Potter (3) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
117 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
118 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
119 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
120 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers following the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
121 / 159

The Pittsburgh Steelers following the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Master Teague III (33) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
122 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Master Teague III (33) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Panasiuk (50) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
123 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Panasiuk (50) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
124 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
125 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
126 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
127 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Nyamwaya (66) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
128 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end James Nyamwaya (66) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
129 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Gabe Oladipo (72) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
130 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Gabe Oladipo (72) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
131 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
132 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
133 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker O'Rien Vance (14) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
134 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker O'Rien Vance (14) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
135 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
136 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
137 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
138 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Peter Oliver (35) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
139 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
140 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
141 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Maverick Wolfley (41) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
142 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Hunter Johnson (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
143 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Hunter Johnson (6) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
144 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
145 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Dion Bergan (68) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
146 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tyler Moore (9) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
147 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darryl Jones (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
148 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Darryl Jones (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
149 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chris Wilcox (30) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
150 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Scott Nelson (17) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
151 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Scott Nelson (17) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
152 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
153 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
154 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
155 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bryce Perkins (5) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chidi Okeke (79) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
156 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chidi Okeke (79) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers halfback Toa Taua (28) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
157 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers halfback Toa Taua (28) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
158 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
159 / 159

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Monte Pottebaum (40) participates in the Steelers rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Rudolph didn't see any action in 2022, inactive for the majority of the season.

Rudolph has played in 17 games, starting 10, in his five seasons. He has 236 completions for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Rudolph saw the majority of his work in 2019 when he started eight of the 10 games he played in, completing 176 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

