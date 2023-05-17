Barcoo, Butler and Rudolph signed

The Steelers signed cornerback Luq Barcoo, receiver Hakeem Butler and quarterback Mason Rudolph all to a one-year contracts.
Barcoo most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack.
Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed.
He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't see action with any of the teams.
Barcoo played two years at San Diego State where he had a breakout senior season. He led the NCAA with nine interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection.
Butler played for the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks this past season, finishing the year with 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.
Butler was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn't play his rookie season after suffering a broken hand and was released prior to the start of the 2020 season.
Butler played in two games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, making a temporary switch to the tight end position.
Since then, he played in the Canadian Football League, before playing in the XFL this season.
Butler played at Iowa State where he finished his career with 110 receptions for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Rudolph didn't see any action in 2022, inactive for the majority of the season.
Rudolph has played in 17 games, starting 10, in his five seasons. He has 236 completions for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Rudolph saw the majority of his work in 2019 when he started eight of the 10 games he played in, completing 176 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.