Barcoo, Butler and Rudolph signed

Rudolph didn't see any action in 2022, inactive for the majority of the season.

Rudolph has played in 17 games, starting 10, in his five seasons. He has 236 completions for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Rudolph saw the majority of his work in 2019 when he started eight of the 10 games he played in, completing 176 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns.