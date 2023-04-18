Back at it again

The clanking of weights could be heard through the hallways as players filled the building once again for the first step in an offseason that will culminate with minicamp in June.

"It's great to have everyone back," said quarterback Kenny Pickett. "There are a lot of familiar faces, but there are a lot of new faces too. It's a good time to learn everyone's name to be honest. It's an opportunity to get back into the swing of things and get into a routine. It was awesome to see everyone."

While getting the conditioning rolling is one of the main focuses during Phase 1, like Pickett said it's about getting to know everyone. The players have all been working out before they even reported back, but now instead of doing it as individuals they are doing it as a team that is going to be together for the long road ahead.

"It's big time," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "Having most of the guys back, it's awesome that we can work together, especially the offense because we are young. We are working together and getting used to each other again.