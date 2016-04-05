Audition dates set for 2016 Steeline

The Steeline will be back at Heinz Field for the 2016 season, and they are looking for some energetic members who share their love for playing in a drumline, entertaining crowds, and of course, Steelers football.

The Steeline will hold open auditions for new members on June 5 and June 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill.

Steelers' fans have been entertained by the Steeline at Heinz Field the last two football seasons, as well as at special events including training camp, the Heinz Field Rib Fest, and Steelers Fashion Show. The group also performs in events around the city, including the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Monster Jam and the First Night Pittsburgh Parade.