Asked and Answered: September 8

Ladarius Green is on PUP. That list is only for players who have not taken part in a single practice or played in any preseason game since training camps opened across the league back in late July. By remaining on PUP through the final roster cuts, Green must miss the first six weeks of the regular season, and then he will be eligible to return. Bud Dupree – as of this writing – is the only player of the three who is eligible for IR/designated to return. He was on the 53-man roster for 24 hours and then placed on injured reserve. The Steelers don't have to declare the designated-to-return player until they decide to use it on a particular guy, and they can use it on Dupree after he misses the first eight weeks of the season.

JIM SLEPICA FROM KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA

You responded to a previous question in the last segment of Asked and Answered by saying Jack Lambert was the most beloved Steelers player of all time. I'm in total agreement. I wonder though, if things had somehow worked out differently, if that distinction couldn't have gone to Troy Polamalu. I'd be hard-pressed into thinking anyone else could light up the field with as much love and affection like Troy did in his day. What's the one thing you remember most fondly about No. 43?

ANSWER: To be accurate, it was my "guess" that Jack Lambert would be recognized by most Steelers fans in a most beloved vote, but if such a vote ever was held it wouldn't surprise me a bit if Troy Polamalu was the people's choice. My favorite memory of Troy Polamalu was his pick-six in the 2008 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. A vintage Polamalu play, from its execution to its impact.

MARCUS ELLIS FROM SPRINGFIELD, TN:

Who was the GM during the great 1974 draft?

ANSWER: The Steelers had no one who had the title of general manager back in those days. Art Rooney Sr. was the owner, Dan Rooney was the President, Art Rooney Jr. was a Vice President, and Dick Haley was the Director of Player Personnel. Also involved in the the work on the 1974 draft class that brought Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, and Mike Webster to the team as draft picks, plus Donnie Shell and Randy Grossman as college free agents, were Bill Nunn and Chuck Noll.

JEFF WILLIAMS FROM BEDFORD, IN:

In regards to the Steelers travel plans in November, with back-to-back road games first in Cleveland and then four days later in Indianapolis on Thanksgiving, will the team head back to Pittsburgh after the Browns game or just travel straight to Indianapolis?