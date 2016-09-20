Asked and Answered: September 20

ANSWER: Players on injured reserve and physically unable to perform are paid the salaries outlined in their contracts for that year in question.**

TYLER HERNLEY FROM STERLING, VA:

Eli Rogers was returning punts in Washington on Monday. Is that his job now (pending performance of course), or does Antonio Brown still take the high leverage punts?

ANSWER: Eli Rogers and Antonio Brown are listed on the Steelers depth chart as either/or as the No. 1 punt returners. For his career, Brown has a 9.7 yard average with four touchdowns – with those scores coming on returns of 60, 67, 71, and 71 yards. He is too much of a weapon to be replaced, and Brown loves to have the ball in his hands.

MARCUS CAMPBELL FROM LAWRENCEVILLE, GA:

Do the Steelers have more than one option for throwback uniforms? The "bumblebee" uniforms are hard to watch on HDTV.

ANSWER: See the question below.

MARK SAMPLE FROM CHITTENANGO, NY:

Although I was initially anti-bumblebee, the uniqueness of the uniform grew on me. Now I am sad that they will be gone after this year. Any chance for a return of this throwback jersey?

ANSWER: And the debate continues …

TIM GAYDOSH FROM MOUNT AIRY, MD:

Just a comment. I use websites that cover the Steelers to keep up with the team since I'm stuck on the western edge of Ravens country. It's so nice to read online content written by someone who's a writer - who bothers to do things like spell-check, who can express a thought completely, and who can paint a picture with what they write. Too many bloggers don't/can't do that – especially sports bloggers, and sometimes it makes me want to pull my hair out when I try to figure out what they really mean. It's obviously not a craft to them. But writers do all that (and more), and that's why I love reading your stuff. Thanks for keeping me connected to the team I've been a fan of for almost 45 years (since I was 7).