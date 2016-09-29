Asked and Answered: Sept. 29

ANSWER: I also was a big fan of the pick of Jarvis Jones in the first round of the 2013 draft, and while I believe the early part of his career here contained some injuries that certainly slowed his development, this is his fourth NFL season and it's not unreasonable to expect a level of production. And by production, I mean making the kinds of plays that someone with my limited understanding of professional football can see and recognize as big plays. Sacks. Takeaways. Tackles for negative yards. Doing things that get your unit off the field. There have been some teases, a few plays here and there, but not enough of them. I believe that's why the Steelers didn't pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract, maybe even trying to use it as a motivational ploy. But what I know for sure is that when teams get into situations where they are making decisions on big-money contracts for individual players, production is a critical element of the decision, one way or the other.**

Maybe you can provide some insight on why the Steelers had a total of 10 rushing attempts against the Eagles? In the first two games of the regular season, the Steelers had 30 and 36 attempts. Surely we can't give the Eagles credit for stopping the run when they only had to defend eight rushes from our primary back.

ANSWER: One of the most proven ways to stop the run – and this has been true for decades – is to create enough of a deficit on the scoreboard that the opposition has to give up on running the ball in an effort to try to catch up. That's what happened against the Eagles when the Steelers defense allowed a touchdown drive to open the second half, a score that created a 20-3 deficit.

Coach Mike Tomlin explained the situation when he was asked whether he thought the Steelers gave up on the running attack too soon in the loss to the Eagles. "You could say that, but we weren't doing a good enough job of stopping them. Had we gone out and stopped them on the first possession of the second half, we probably would have continued in a more balanced approach offensively. But when that game went to 20-3, it was a little different than 13-3."

I saw all the color rush uniforms were ranked, and the Steelers' wasn't in the top 10. How do you feel about the Steelers color rush uniforms? I personally like them.