Asked and Answered: Sept. 26

DALE GELLER FROM CAPE CORAL, FL: I know that if a player is signed off another team's practice squad, he must be on the 53-man roster for at least three games, but does he have to be active for those three?

ANSWER: No, that player does not have to be on the gameday roster for each of those three games.

ROD KEEFER FROM EDMOND, OK: It amazes me how many different parts of the country and even the world are represented by Asked and Answered submissions. Do you have something like a thumbtack map showing all the places from where questions have been received? Maybe you could have your "staff" work on such a project - I'd love to see the results.

ANSWER: Sounds like a project for someone with an abundance of free time. You interested?

WILL JAHN FROM TRAVERSE CITY, MI: Are there any plans in the works to bring back "What Went Right, What Went Wrong?" It was quite helpful when one does not have television.

ANSWER: That feature has been discontinued, in part because too many potential readers weren't interested in it because they had watched the game on television.

CHUCK MATTHEWS FROM BOISE, ID: I am sometimes puzzled by positions in the Steelers' defensive line. A player may be identified as a defensive end on the depth chart and a defensive tackle somewhere else. Larry Ogunjobi is an example. In the Steelers' defensive scheme, what is the difference between a defensive end and a defensive tackle?

ANSWER: The simplest answer is that it has to do with alignment before the ball is snapped. Cam Heyward is listed as a defensive tackle because he most often is aligned across from a guard. A defensive end is aligned more to the outside, often across from an offensive tackle.

BRUCE CROSS FROM ELIZABETHTOWN, PA: Can you give us a sense of the travel protocols for an away game, such as traveling to Las Vegas? When do they leave? Given it is a prime time game, do they stay the night after the game or immediately fly back to Pittsburgh?

ANSWER: Departure times from Pittsburgh vary somewhat based on the destination, with it being earlier in the day the farther west the team has to travel. And the Steelers return policy always has been to leave the stadium after the game and travel directly to the airport where they board their charter flight for the trip home.

ERIC OLSON FROM DOWNINGTOWN, PA: Is it me or does Kenny Pickett roll to his left quite often vs. rolling to his right? I hope it is more balanced than I perceive. If indeed he is going left more often, as a right-hander, isn't it more difficult passing across his body?

ANSWER: One of Kenny Pickett's strengths is rolling to his left and getting his body in position to make on-time and accurate throws across his body and that could be a result of his playing baseball when he was young. And the decision of which way he rolls out is less about balance and more about his individual strengths and the alignment of the defense.

JOHN NICHOLS FROM WILLIAMSBURG, VA: Once an obsessive reader of pre- and postgame Steelers game predictions, grades, and armchair fantasies, I now turn instead to the weekly Labriola-Tomlin interviews. The questions draw from Pittsburghers' concerns, but don't attempt to coach the coach on what he should or shouldn't do. The sequence of questions develops a deeper line of thought into a true conversation. And Coach Mike Tomlin's deep responses reveal the thoughtfulness of his professionalism. He (and the team) won't live in their fears with his approach, and neither should we (if one prepared as they do). So, thank you for providing that forum that should make us proud to have a steady hand not only of the team but of reporting about the team.

ANSWER: Thanks for your kind words. Doing those with Coach Mike Tomlin is the highlight of my week.