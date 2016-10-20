Asked and Answered: Oct. 20

GORD BRYANT FROM CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA:

I have great respect for Mike Tomlin and the job he does as coach, but am I the only person who questions why he would leave Ben Roethlisberger on the field, very late in the game, with the outcome already decided? Couldn't that have created further damage to an already injured Roethlisberger? What's the rationale?

ANSWER: This is how Ben Roethlisberger described the process that was followed in Miami to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: "Doc told me at halftime he was pretty sure I had a meniscus tear and that I probably was going to have surgery on Monday," Roethlisberger said. "He said it was up to me and my pain, and that I wasn't going to do any more damage to my knee. I went back in because I thought it still gave us a chance to win. Obviously, I wasn't able to move as well, but my adrenaline was so high. I don't think it really affected any of my throws. I just wish I had played better. It would have been a great story to come back and win."

As for your contention that the outcome already was decided, I disagree. The Dolphins' lead was never more than 15 points, and with 1:02 remaining in the game the Steelers had cut it to 23-15 with a chance to recover an onside kick. If that happened, there was a real opportunity to tie the game and send it into overtime, and in that situation I want Roethlisberger at quarterback, and I bet if you asked him, Roethlisberger would have wanted to be in at quarterback. Since the medical people already had advised him that no more damage could be done by playing, I'm playing him if it was my decision."

RON WILLIAMS FROM CAHOKIA, IL:

Since we have virtually no pass rush, why don't we blitz more and play press coverage? The reason we are playing poorly is because we can't get the other team off the field.

ANSWER: Do you think if the Steelers had the defensive personnel to play press coverage that they wouldn't do it? Just saying, "play more press coverage," isn't good enough. You have to have the personnel to make it work, or the offense is going to make a lot of big plays. Maybe in time, after the new defensive backs have a chance to play together and gain more experience as a unit and as NFL players, that strategy can be employed. But just because fans want it, that doesn't mean it can be executed.

GEORGE MESSENGER FROM CHICKASHA, OK:

I'm beginning to think that what they are doing on defense is more of the problem than who they are doing it with. If things continue, do you see a change in the offseason?