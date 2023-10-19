Asked and Answered: Oct. 19

JIM NEAL FROM FAYETTEVILLE, NC: On Monday Night Football (Cowboys vs. Chargers), I watched a quarterback throw a pass and catch it himself, because the ball was batted at the line of scrimmage and bounced back to him. I was wondering if you could tell me whether or not a Steelers quarterback has ever done that?

ANSWER: How many times that may have happened in 90 seasons of Steelers football is something I won't even attempt to answer, but what I can tell you is that Ben Roethlisberger is credited with two receptions during the course of his 18 NFL seasons. The first came on Sept. 14, 2008, in a 10-6 win in Cleveland, and that reception was scored as a 7-yard loss; and the second came on Oct. 14, 2018, in a 28-27 win in Cincinnati, and that reception was scored as a 1-yard loss. I have no other details.

LARRY REIMER FROM AVALON, CA: I will be attending the Rams game this coming weekend and have invited 10 others to join me. I always wear the same color jersey as the Steelers when I attend (superstitious I guess). This season, the Rams have split wearing their white uniforms and their blue uniforms for home games, so it makes it difficult to know what color jerseys the good guys will be wearing. Do you know whether the Steelers will be in black or white jerseys?

ANSWER: For Sunday's game vs. the Rams at SoFi Stadium, the Steelers will wear white jerseys and Los Angeles will wear blue jerseys.

NATE GEISLER FROM BOISE, ID: With this week being about the Steelers vs. the Los Angeles Rams, it makes me think of Super Bowl XIV, which the Steelers won, 31-19. I know Terry Bradshaw was the MVP of that Super Bowl, but he threw 3 interceptions in the game. I always thought the MVP should have been wide receiver John Stallworth for his big catches, much like what happened in Super Bowl X with Lynn Swann. What are your thoughts about Super Bowl XIV and Bradshaw as the MVP?

ANSWER: Let me start with some with some pertinent statistics. Terry Bradshaw completed 14-of-21 (67 percent) for 309 yards, with 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a rating of 101.9; John Stallworth caught 3 passes for 121 yards, with one of those being a 73-yard touchdown and another being for 45 yards to convert a third-and-7 in the fourth quarter, which led to the Franco Harris 1-yard run that accounted for the Steelers final touchdown and iced the 31-19 victory. Giving the MVP award to Stallworth would've been a tough sell since he only caught 3 passes in the whole game, and if I were to identify a second candidate besides Bradshaw for MVP I would point to Jack Lambert. For the game, Lambert was credited with 14 tackles, including 10 solo tackles, and his interception at the Steelers 14-yard line with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter preserved what was at the time a 24-19 lead and started the offense on that final game-clinching touchdown drive. I'm not going to make the case that Bradshaw was an undeserving MVP of Super Bowl XIV, but the best second choice would have been Lambert in my opinion.

STEVE HOUSEHOLDER FROM WESTERNPORT, MD: With the retirement of John Norwig, who is the new head athletic trainer? Did the Steelers promote from within or hire outside the organization?

ANSWER: Gabe Amponsah is the Head Athletic Trainer, and he had been the Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer (Football) at the University of Kentucky. Prior to working at the University of Kentucky, Amponsah had been an Athletic Training Intern for the Steelers.

TONY TURAY FROM SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA: With all of the tiebreaker scenarios to make the playoffs, has there ever been a time when teams had to meet? Play a game, kick field goals, etc.?

ANSWER: From the Operations.NFL.com website, I randomly selected a list of the tiebreakers to use an example to answer your question, and that list is below:

TO BREAK A TIE WITHIN A DIVISION

If, at the end of the regular season, two or more clubs in the same division finish with identical won-lost-tied percentages, the following steps will be taken until a champion is determined.

Two Clubs

1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs)

2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division

3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games

4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference

5. Strength of victory

6. Strength of schedule

7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed

8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

9. Best net points in common games

10. Best net points in all games

11. Best net touchdowns in all games

12. Coin toss

The case is the same for every tiebreaker category the NFL uses in that if the teams are still tied through all of the statistical categories, then there is a coin toss to determine the winner. The coin toss is always the last resort.

GREG MELLISH FROM ST AUGUSTINE, FL: The Steelers offensive line significantly progressed during the course of last year, especially the last eight games. So with the same players, why did the unit regress back to where it had been at the beginning of last year?

ANSWER: Actually, it hasn't been the same players. Isaac Seumalo, who started 17 games for the Eagles last season, replaced Kevin Dotson at left guard. James Daniels, who started at right guard for the Steelers and didn't miss a single offensive snap, has missed the last two games with an injury, and it's not 100 percent certain he'll be available for Sunday's game vs. the Rams. Daniels has been replaced by Nate Herbig, who started 11 games for the New York Jets last season. And Dan Moore Jr., who started 17 games and played every offensive snap for the Steelers at left tackle last season, has missed a game-and-a-half because of injury this season and was replaced by rookie Broderick Jones, and he also is no lock to be able to play vs. the Rams on Sunday. Within the first 5 games of this 17-game regular season, the Steelers already have experienced more change on the offensive line than they did during all of 2022. So your premise of "with the same players" is simply not accurate.

RICK DRISCOLL FROM EAST ANGUS, QUEBEC, CANADA: I've noticed several times this season where on a kickoff the player on the receiving team catches the ball outside of the end zone while calling for a fair catch. Yet the receiving team then starts on its 25-yard line. Was this rule designed to reduce the number of injuries on a kickoff? Can you explain that rule and whether its sole purpose is to reduce injuries?

ANSWER: During the spring Owners Meetings, the membership voted to approve a resolution that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line. The new rule specifies that the fair catch off a free kick (safety or kickoff) must occur behind the team's 25-yard line in order for the ball to be placed at the 25. The rule change will be for one year only, with the league citing "player safety" as a reason for its proposal.

"The kickoff play for us has been a play that has had a lot of changes for us over the years, all really driven by health and safety," Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's competition committee, told NFL Network's Judy Battista. "The concussion rate on the play has gone up. It's gone up because the ball is being returned more by kicks that are being hung inside the 5-yard line. College made this rule change in maybe 2018 or 2019. We looked at their data and said, you know what, this is the right thing to do now."

At the time the rule change was announced, McKay and NFL executive Jeff Miller said that their modeling indicated the kickoff return rate would decrease from 38 percent to 31 percent, and the concussion rate will drop 15 percent due to the approved proposal. "We needed to do something," McKay added at the time. "We just can't sit there and ignore that data."

JEFF DULIK FROM LADERA RANCH, CA: As another follow-up to the issue of listening to Steelers games outside of Pittsburgh, I am able to listen to the games on WDVE-FM though TuneIn Radio.

ANSWER: Thanks for sharing.