Asked and Answered: Oct. 18

KEMSEY SAINT JACQUES FROM NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA:

Since it's the first day that PUP players can report to practice is there any word on Ladarius Green's progress with his ankle?

ANSWER: The Steelers first day of practice for the week is tomorrow, and I suspect we will see the team activate the window on Green by returning him to practice. I imagine that's a subject Coach Mike Tomlin will address during his noon news conference today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

BRANDON WOODRING FROM WASHINGTON, PA:

This is not a question but a statement. Start Zach Mettenberger.

ANSWER: This is not an answer but a statement. Not happening.

BRUCE JORGLEWICH FROM WESTBURY, CT:

It appeared to me that during the game, several players, particularly on defense, could not deal with the heat and humidity. How much of this, if any, do you attribute to the fact that the depth at many positions has been depleted due to the numerous injuries?

ANSWER: Oh, I thought it was the direct result of practices being too easy. Or was it that the practices are too tough? I keep forgetting. Because game day rosters are limited to 46 players and each team has the same number in uniform, there are only so many ways to divide up the in-game snaps. I actually attribute it more to the awful weather in South Florida. It amused me that people were asking me if I had a chance to enjoy the South Florida weather during the trip for the game against the Dolphins, because my answer was that the recent weather in Pittsburgh was just as warm and without the choking humidity.

ROB FLICK FROM BUTLER, PA:

Week 8 is quickly approaching. Do any of our players currently on injured reserve look like a promising prospect to return to the lineup? Our outside linebackers looked exposed against Miami. A healthy Bud Dupree could go a long way in helping out the defense.