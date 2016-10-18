Asked and Answered: Oct. 18

Let's get to it:
JERMAINE JACKSON FROM DAVENPORT, IA:
Landry Jones isn't Ben Roethlisberger and everyone knows that, but if Landry Jones struggles at all against the Patriots on Sunday is it possible that we might see William Gay make his Steelers debut?
ANSWER: Based on your usage of the phrase "struggles at all," my answer is going to be no. Unless Landry Jones is injured, or has a meltdown, which I would classify as the regular season version of throwing four interceptions in a half, he will be the Steelers quarterback on Sunday against the Patriots. If as expected Ben Roethlisberger cannot play.
THEO MILLER FROM RALEIGH, NC:
I'm curious about our backup quarterback philosophy. Teams draft mid-round or late-round quarterbacks as quality backups, insurance, and/or trade bait. I'm just struggling with Landry Jones, but applaud the attempt to find something else in Zach Mettenberger. Do you think the Steelers are finally realizing Jones isn't the answer?
ANSWER: Again, people, allow me to repeat myself once again: the Steelers believe that Landry Jones is their best realistic option at backup quarterback. They drafted him in the fourth round in 2013 to groom into a legitimate NFL backup, and they like the progress he has made to that end. What you think doesn't matter. Your assessment of Jones doesn't matter. The Steelers were 2-2 in games Jones started last season, and if a team can stay at .500 with its backup quarterback that's usually about as good as it's going to get.
KEMSEY SAINT JACQUES FROM NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA:
Since it's the first day that PUP players can report to practice is there any word on Ladarius Green's progress with his ankle?
ANSWER: The Steelers first day of practice for the week is tomorrow, and I suspect we will see the team activate the window on Green by returning him to practice. I imagine that's a subject Coach Mike Tomlin will address during his noon news conference today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
BRANDON WOODRING FROM WASHINGTON, PA:
This is not a question but a statement. Start Zach Mettenberger.
ANSWER: This is not an answer but a statement. Not happening.
BRUCE JORGLEWICH FROM WESTBURY, CT:
It appeared to me that during the game, several players, particularly on defense, could not deal with the heat and humidity. How much of this, if any, do you attribute to the fact that the depth at many positions has been depleted due to the numerous injuries?
ANSWER: Oh, I thought it was the direct result of practices being too easy. Or was it that the practices are too tough? I keep forgetting. Because game day rosters are limited to 46 players and each team has the same number in uniform, there are only so many ways to divide up the in-game snaps. I actually attribute it more to the awful weather in South Florida. It amused me that people were asking me if I had a chance to enjoy the South Florida weather during the trip for the game against the Dolphins, because my answer was that the recent weather in Pittsburgh was just as warm and without the choking humidity.
ROB FLICK FROM BUTLER, PA:
Week 8 is quickly approaching. Do any of our players currently on injured reserve look like a promising prospect to return to the lineup? Our outside linebackers looked exposed against Miami. A healthy Bud Dupree could go a long way in helping out the defense.
**
ANSWER: My impression of the situation is that you have a better chance of seeing Ladarius Green return to the field before Bud Dupree, since you mentioned him by name.**
ZARED HOLLABAUGH FROM JESSUP, MD:
In the game day version of Asked and Answered, you featured my answer and commented on your admiration for people who do your work for you. I was just curious when I can expect my check for my contributions.
ANSWER: When I thanked you for doing my work for me, what led you to believe it was a paying job? Sorry for the confusion.
KIM JOHNSON FROM NORFOLK, VA:
With Ben Roethlisberger likely out against the Patriots, what in the world are supposed to do with Landry Jones? We need help. Who is out there who can help Pittsburgh win?
ANSWER: You can have your choice of Peyton Manning, Johnny Manziel, or Tim Tebow.