Asked and Answered: Oct. 15

Pitt Coach Foge Fazio called a timeout and gathered the defense around him. He brought over a big whiteboard, and on it he proceeded to diagram a play he said Navy was going to use for the two-point conversion try. He was detailed in his description and clear in telling each player what his assignment was in order to prevent the one receiver from coming wide open. Everybody understand? Yes. OK, back onto the field, and Navy ran the EXACT play Fazio had just diagrammed, and the play succeeded in getting the one receiver wide open, just as Fazio had said it would. The conversion was successful, and the game ended in a 28-28 tie. The moral of this story: players at every level don't always do what they're told.**

DAVE SCHOFIELD FROM HAGERSTOWN, MD:

I see Roosevelt Nix getting a lot of playing time. Not only did he make a great tackle by fighting through the block on the Steelers' last punt, but he threw a game-winning block on Le'Veon Bell's touchdown. I also noticed that Will Johnson was used more as an additional tight end or H-back. Has Nix become the No. 1 fullback on the depth chart, or was he just used in the Wildcat?

Don't over-think the depth chart once the regular season starts. During the training camp/preseason process, a depth chart can be somewhat revealing, but once the season starts and the game-planning begins, the players are utilized based on situational roles, and those roles are determined by what guys do best. Roosevelt Nix is a very good lead blocker, and so the Steelers are utilizing him in that role, while Will Johnson is better as a move-tight-end, or H-back, and so the Steelers are utilizing him there. Against the Chargers, Nix played seven snaps on offense, and Johnson played eight snaps on offense. What's also revealing is that both Johnson and Nix are core special teams players, because Johnson played 18 special teams snaps and Nix played 17 special teams snaps.

JOHN EMIGH FROM DERRY, PA:

Why did the Steelers need to even attempt the extra point in the San Diego game since they already won the game on the last play? Why would either team risk the injury?

Because it's a rule. All touchdowns scored in regulation are to be followed by a conversion attempt. Touchdowns scored in overtime are not subject to this rule, and so if it happens in overtime, it's simply game over.

BILL BUSZINSKI FROM BALTIMORE, MD:

In regards to trying to win vs. going for the tie at the end of the San Diego game, I feel as if the Steelers' record in overtime has not been good since the Tim Tebow incident. What has been the Steelers' record in overtime since their last Super Bowl appearance? My guess is it's not good, which makes Mike Tomlin's decision even easier to make.