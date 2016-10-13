Asked and Answered: Oct. 13

ANSWER: I don't ever want to be painted as someone who discourages activism, but I really think your efforts would be in vain. The Steelers wore their 1934 throwbacks six times starting in 2012, and they were 4-2 in them with the losses coming against the Bengals and Ravens. Not a great showing by the bumblebees there. The other issue comes from the rules the NFL has for teams to choose and wear throwbacks. A five-year commitment is required from the team, and approval of every team's choice of a throwback is required from the league. All of this is a process, which means there can be no quick resolutions on anything. Because let's be serious, the selling of merchandise is a critical factor in this, and the jerseys have to be ordered and manufactured to be available for retail.**

I love Asked Answered. Le'Veon Bell seems to be a matchup nightmare for defenses. Do you think Ryan Shazier is the best matchup with Bell? I'm glad we have both.

ANSWER: What I do know is that during training camp, in every backs-on-backers pass drill, Mike Tomlin matched up Le'Veon Bell and Ryan Shazier for a lot of the repetitions.

In the Steelers-Jets game, Stephon Tuitt was flagged for pass interference in the first quarter against Brandon Marshall. On TV, the official reported that the Jets declined the penalty and took "the result of the play." Clearly, however, the result of the play was an incomplete pass. Was Marshall credited with a reception on the play, or did the official misspeak on the field?