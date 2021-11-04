Asked and Answered: Nov. 4

BILL HAMMOND FROM VERONA, PA: I read the submission in a previous Asked and Answered about placekickers being unable to take a hit. Sometimes they have to make a tackle to negate a long return. Didn't Roy Gerela make a tackle in Super Bowl X that affected his play the rest of the game?

ANSWER: Yes. It happened on the opening kickoff, when Hollywood Henderson took a handoff from Drew Pearson on a reverse and raced 53 yards before Roy Gerela knocked him out of bounds, which injured his ribs. Gerela went on to miss field goals of 36 and 37 yards, plus one of two PATs in the game. The fact Gerela was put in a position to have to make that tackle was an indictment of the kickoff coverage unit and the special teams coach at that time, who happened to be Chuck Noll.

PAT GARVEY FROM MOSCOW, ID: How is Zach Banner progressing in practices?

ANSWER: During his Tuesday news conference, Coach Mike Tomlin was asked what Zach Banner needs to do to get back onto the field on game days. He answered, "He needs to keep doing what he's doing. He's healthy. He's been given clearance from a health standpoint. He needs to knock the dust or the rust off and prove that he's a viable guy who can help us win a game, and that's done with repetitions in practice and in competitive circumstances. We'll keep doing that, and we'll see where the roads lead us this week."

BRAYDEN SPEARS FROM MODESTO, CA: I think I speak for everyone when I say we fans have noticed a massive improvement in the offensive line play over the last few weeks. Was there a change in coaching that may have caused this, or are the guys just building chemistry and gaining confidence because of that?

ANSWER: It's not necessarily change that spurs improvement. Most often it's staying the course and continuing to rep the same things the same ways that creates the muscle memory to allows guys to play fast and execute at a high level.

JON ORIE FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: What are Greg Lloyd's stats during his career with the Steelers?

ANSWER: In 10 seasons with the Steelers, Greg Lloyd played in 131 regular season games, including 125 starts, and he totaled 727 tackles, 53.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 34 forced fumbled, and 16 fumble recoveries. He was voted to five Pro Bowls and was voted first-team All-Pro three times.

DAREN FIKE FROM COLORADO SPRINGS, CO: Prior to the start of offensive plays, I have noticed that frequently the wide receivers turn toward the official on the sideline and appear to be motioning toward them asking them something. Are they in fact doing that? Are they asking if they are lined up onsides? If so, doesn't it seem strange that an official would be allowed to give that type of feedback?

ANSWER: The idea is for officials to call fewer penalties, and not have it be such a "gotcha" situation during games, and so it's not uncommon for the good officials to give a player a warning before throwing a flag. What you are referencing happens often, and it involves a wide receiver checking with the onside official to make sure he's lined up properly, either on the line of scrimmage or off the line of scrimmage, based on the particular formation.

GEORGE MEDVIS FROM ERIE, PA: Why doesn't the NFL give up on the replay system? It doesn't seem to have a meaningful impact on the outcome of games except to slow them down and affect momentum. If we had replay in 1972, we'd still be waiting on the results of the Immaculate Reception.

ANSWER: I have relayed this story several times, and I'll do it again here because it seems pertinent. On the day when instant replay first was adopted as an officiating tool in the NFL, Chuck Noll, an opponent of instant replay from the beginning, was asked about it by a group of reporters. "But adding replay will get the officials' calls correct," said one sportswriter. And Noll responded, "But what if it doesn't?" That said, the league never will, in my opinion, abandon instant replay, but I would be in favor of that happening.

TOM ONIONS FROM LITTLE RIVER, SC: Penn State has an exceptional player who handles all kicking duties – kickoffs, field goals, extra points and punting and does so very well. At first blush this seems like a good idea for an NFL team because it would free up an extra spot on the roster. However, after seeing Chris Boswell knocked out of the game, you can certainly see the downside. Does any NFL team have one kicker who handles all of the duties, and have the Steelers ever had just one kicker who did it all?

ANSWER: No NFL team in 2021 has one player who is both the full-time punter and placekicker. As for the Steelers, they never have had one individual handle both of those duties, at least not in the modern era. I can't speak for the 1930s, 1940s, or 1950s.

DEREK DOLITSKY FROM ST. LOUIS, MO: I was the idiot who thought Ola Adeniyi should get a shot at outside linebacker because he has more "moves" than Bud Dupree. Moving past that, how do you assess Alex Highsmith's performance across from T.J. Watt as compared with Bud Dupree's so far?

ANSWER: Bud Dupree may have needed some time to adapt to the position the way the Steelers want it to be played, but by the end of his time in Pittsburgh, he was very good. Very good. Maybe Alex Highsmith has adapted quicker since coming into the NFL but looking at the total body of work as a professional, Dupree is a better player. Highsmith still has time, though.