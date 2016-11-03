Asked and Answered: Nov. 3

ANSWER: Also in the description of the transaction is that the terms at this point are conditional. I would imagine one of the "conditions" is that if the Patriots get a compensatory pick in the third round, that's the one that goes to the Browns. If they don't, then I'm sure that contingency also is covered in the "conditions." And besides, all trades have to be approved by the league, and so the terms of this one apparently violated no NFL regulations.**

SCOTT OSHINSKI FROM NEW MILFORD, CT:

When a player is out because of injury, who decides on his return? The doctors? The coach?

ANSWER: Coming back from injury first requires the player to be cleared medically, and that's handled by a doctor. Coming back from an injury also involves a player reaching a certain level of performance before he's returned to the lineup, and that's determined by the head coach.

PHILLIP COLGROVE FROM ESSEX, ENGLAND:

Newbie question: If a team misses a field goal attempt on third down, do they get another go on fourth down? Just thinking that in a situation with limited time left and an underperforming quarterback, two attempts at a game-winning field goal may be more preferable than one more attempt at an unlikely touchdown followed by only one attempt at the field goal.

ANSWER: Good idea, but the rules don't allow for that. No matter what down on which a team attempts a field goal, if the kick clears the line of scrimmage, then it counts one way or the other. Make it, and it's three points. Miss it, and the opposing team gets the ball at the spot of the kick. If a team attempts a field goal on a down other than fourth down, and the snap is fumbled and/or the kick is blocked, and the kicking team recovers, then it can attempt another field goal with the new line of scrimmage coming at the spot of the recovery.

MATT GUNTER FROM RAPID CITY, SD:

What was the number of defensive snaps that Justin Gilbert played against the Patriots? I know he was on the field for some kickoff return duties.

ANSWER: Against the Patriots, Justin Gilbert did not play any snaps on defense. He played 15 snaps on special teams.

ANTONIO VIDEGARAY FROM DALLAS, TX:

How do you rate the job Keith Butler has done with the defense? I see defenses like Dallas' that does not have stars on defense yet the Cowboys are playing very well.

*ANSWER: The Steelers have stars on defense? Who? Besides Cam Heyward, I mean? *

STEVE TRAUTMAN FROM SASKATOON, SASK.

Why do you think some fans have such unrealistic expectations about players and coaches? I see it in all the teams and all the sports I follow. This is a separate question from the above one. Answer it or not. How many scouts do the Steelers employ, whether they be full time or part time?

ANSWER: I cannot help you with the expectation question, and that's because I really don't know. As for the number of scouts, including General Manager Kevin Colbert, because he does school visits and attends college practices and games on a weekly basis like everyone else, the Steelers have 12 scouts.

DARRELL GRANT FROM NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA:

In your greatest wisdom on a scale of 1 to 10 what do rate of significance of a win over the Ravens in Baltimore?