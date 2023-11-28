Asked and Answered: Nov. 28

ERIC OLSON FROM DOWNINGTOWN, PA: Continuing with the theme of "what is today's definition of a completed pass," do you know if there is any analysis at the end of the year that determines what percentage of controversial calls were correct vs. got it wrong? Or am I asking too much?

ANSWER: If there is such an analysis, it's done by the NFL in-house and any admission of such errors typically are not released to the public.

KEN MAULDIN FROM CLYDE, TX: I was wondering if you had stats for the opposing quarterback's passer rating when throwing to receivers being covered by Joey Porter Jr.? I feel like he is causing a lot of non-throws, which do not even show up anywhere for his stats. I am thinking he is helping the Steelers more than is shown and was just wondering about his stats for that.

ANSWER: According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Joey Porter Jr. has played 447 defensive snaps, and in those he has been targeted 33 times, with 16 completions (48.5 percent) and 1 touchdown for an opposing quarterback rating of 70.4. Porter also has 6 passes defensed and 1 interception.

CALEB COLSON FROM BOZEMAN, MT: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren both have a chance to hit the 1,000-yard rushing milestone this season. When was the last time the Steelers had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season?

ANSWER: The last time the Steelers had two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season was in 1976 when Franco Harris had 1,128 yards on 289 carries (3.9 average) and 14 touchdowns, and Rocky Bleier had 1,036 yards on 220 carries (4.7 average) and 5 touchdowns. To put that into context, that was a 14-game regular season, and since the Steelers finished it with 2,971 rushing yards in 1976 it meant the team averaged 212.2 rushing yards per game.

TODD WRIGHT FROM NORMAL, IL: My birthday is Nov. 26, and the Steelers are pretty good about winning on my birthday. It's especially meaningful when they beat an AFC North opponent. Can you tell me the Steelers' won-loss record on this day?

ANSWER: Happy belated birthday, and my gift to you is to do some research on this, but I'm only going to go back as far as 1969, which was Chuck Noll's inaugural season as the Steelers coach. Since 1969, the Steelers are 6-2 on Nov. 26; Noll was 2-0; Bill Cowher was 2-2; and Mike Tomlin is 2-0, including Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

JOHN M. WASHINSKY FROM CLEMMONS, NC: During a punt by the Steelers in the Cincinnati game, Miles Boykin jumped in the air and batted the ball back into play. I have seen other teams do this, but this time it was ruled a touchback. What is the rule?

ANSWER: The reason the play you describe was ruled a touchback was because Miles Boykin already was standing in the end zone before he jumped up and batted the ball back over the goal line. For that play to be allowed, the player touching the ball must leave his feet in the field of play and touch the ball before he lands in the end zone. Once Boykin crossed the goal line and was standing in the end zone, the only way he would've been allowed to bat the ball back into the field of play was if he had re-established himself with both feet on the ground in the field of play before touching the ball.

BILL CLARK FROM KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC: With the expanded roles of Mike Sullivan and Eddie Faulkner, do other coaches step up to handle their previous duties or are they expected to handle it all?

ANSWER: Coach Mike Tomlin said both Mike Sullivan and Eddie Faulkner would continue to work with the players at their respective positions while handling the increased responsibilities created by the dismissal of Matt Canada. That's probably one reason why the job was divided up between those two men.

TERRENCE DESHONE FROM ELKHART, IN: The NFL needs to move the Jaguars into the AFC East with the Patriots, Jets, and Ravens for when they move to London and play their home games in the UK. The AFC South would contain Miami, Houston, Tennessee, and Cincinnati. The AFC North would be Buffalo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis. The AFC West would be St. Louis, Kansas City, Denver, and Las Vegas.

ANSWER: This feature is called Asked and Answered, and what you submitted is not a question. It also lists St. Louis as an NFL franchise city, which hasn't been the case since the 2015 season. And one final thing: Your idea disguised as a question has no chance.

GENE BLOOM FROM PORTAGE, PA: Do the players on the practice squad count against the salary cap, and is there a certain amount of players that a team has to have on a practice squad?

ANSWER: All players on the practice squad count on a team's salary cap, and there is no minimum number of players a team must have on its practice squad.