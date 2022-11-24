Asked and Answered: Nov. 24

CLIFF WILLIS FROM MEADVILLE, PA: How many times this season have the Steelers been in the red zone and not scored a touchdown?

ANSWER: According to the Week 11 statistics released by the NFL, the Steelers offense has had 31 possessions in the red zone and scored 15 touchdowns. That touchdown percentage of 48.4 has them tied-for-26th in the NFL.

SHANE STONE FROM OCEAN CITY, MD: With the Steelers being a picture of longevity when it comes to head coaches, I wonder about the other coaches. Does the team have a history of letting coaches go during the season, or do they typically do so at the end of the season?

ANSWER: Once Dan Rooney assumed primary control over football operations in the mid-1960s, his philosophy was that it always was a bad idea to fire coaches in the middle of the season. His reason was that after you fire a coach in the middle of the season, an interim replacement has to be hired/appointed. Then if the interim hire/appointee has some success, then maybe you are influenced/convinced to hire him full-time even though he might not be the choice if a complete search was conducted. So, Dan Rooney's belief was that if you're going to fire/replace a coach, you do it at the end of the season and then conduct a wide-ranging search for the best possible replacement.

KEN MAULDIN FROM CLYDE, OH: What is Steelers.com's association with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Does every team have a designated website that is its official site?

ANSWER: Steelers.com is the official website of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and all NFL teams have their own official websites.

CHAD BILLEC FROM TAYLORS, SC: I think Kenny Pickett will pan out and be OK. He hasn't turned the ball over like he was earlier this year, but is he holding onto the ball too long (when actually given time), because he's gun shy, or are the receivers struggling to create separation?

ANSWER: This is another of those questions that doesn't have a one-size-fits-all answer, but what fans sometimes find difficult to grasp is that Kenny Pickett is a rookie who's trying to adjust to the NFL game and the individuals who play it. There are no Dukes or Boston Colleges on the schedule anymore, and the teams on the schedule don't have Duke or Boston College caliber defensive backs. I'm sure there are times when Pickett is "gun-shy" to use your term because he's still adjusting to the speed of the NFL game and what qualifies as an open receiver at the professional level, just as there undoubtedly are times when the receivers aren't creating separation to give him an easy throwing lane. In many instances, the answers to questions about Pickett's play are simply: Kenny Pickett is a rookie. Then again, maybe that is the "one-size-fits-all" answer, which means the important issue is whether he grows out of those rookie mistakes.

BRIAN HENDERSON FROM MURRELLS INLET, SC: After the Cincinnati game, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said the Steelers offense was predictable and kept running the same plays the whole game with no adjustments, which made it easy to defend. As Steelers fans, this has got to be maddening. In your opinion, how long do you think this continues with no major personnel and coaching changes?

ANSWER: Want to know what I find maddening? People taking the word of a player on the opposing team that just defeated a rival it hates. That's right, there is no love lost between the Bengals and the Steelers, in case you haven't been paying attention for the last couple of decades. T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Chad Johnson, then Vontaze Burfict and Pac-Man Jones, all of them had plenty to say about the Steelers, as did Tyler Boyd in 2021 when he said they "quit," and then after the Steelers won in Cincinnati in the 2022 opener, there was some loud celebrating in the visitor's locker room that I'm sure made its way back to the Bengals. Now Germaine Pratt performs some instant analysis after a comeback win in Pittsburgh, and I get asked questions about his assessment. Really? The Bengals won, and Pratt took some verbal shots, and that's the way it works. The winner gets to talk, and as Chuck Noll always said, "When you lose, whatever they say about you is true." The Bengals won, they deserved to win, they were the better team, and they had some fun with it in the locker room after the game. If you want to take postgame locker room talk as gospel, have at it, but please don't bother me with such drivel.