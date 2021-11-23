Asked and Answered: Nov. 23

CRAIG DUMNICH FROM AVONDALE, PA: Maybe I'm being too critical, but what's wrong with the run game? They just can't seem to crank it up. Is it Najee Harris not finding his rhythm, the offensive line, or the play-calling? Maybe a combo? ANSWER: In situations such as this, it's very rarely just one element that's sabotaging the entire effort. Specifically last Sunday, even though the Chargers had the worst run defense in the NFL from a statistical standpoint, the way the game unfolded, with Los Angeles literally scoring on every possession, served to eliminate the Steelers' ability to try to establish the running game. In the first half, the Chargers had five offensive possessions, and those ended with three touchdowns and two field goals. And so the Steelers either had to step up and try to match that frequency of point production or get blown out of Inglewood, California.

BROC ROWE FROM WALDORF, MD: After the performance I just watched vs. the Chargers, I'm not impressed with the second, third and even the fourth strings on the field. But when we ran man-to-man coverage, it looked obvious that Justin Herbert wasn't going to throw ball, that he would just wait for everything to clear up and then take off running. Do you think we couldn't make any big-time adjustments because of the players on the field?

ANSWER: Justin Herbert is not a running quarterback by nature and running never has been his first instinct on all of the video that's out there on him as an NFL player. It may have looked as though he was just looking for a place to run, but I believe if there had there been receivers open quickly against the man-to-man coverage, his preference would have been to throw the ball. When he couldn't find anyone open quickly, there was enough open space for him to run and he simply took advantage of that opportunity. There is no magical adjustment to situations where the pass rush is responsible for containing the quarterback by maintaining rush lanes, not getting pushed behind the quarterback, and not getting caught with too many rushers on one half of the field. Those things have been taught to these players since they were in high school, and the Steelers worked on that and mentioned it in meetings all week before the game. The players just didn't do it consistently, and the team suffered the consequences. And just so you understand: In the NFL, with 53-man rosters, there is a first-string and a second-string, but there is no such thing as a third-string. Coached will tell players if they're on the third-string by the time the preseason games start and they don't move up quickly, they can figure on getting cut.