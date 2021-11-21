Asked and Answered: Nov. 21

CHRIS ZEISS FROM CORRYTON, TN: With Kevin Dotson set to miss the Chargers game, would moving Dan Moore Jr. to guard, Chuks Okorafor to left tackle, and starting Zach Banner at right tackle be a viable option for the Steelers?

ANSWER: Not in the real world it wouldn't. Your idea is to move a rookie left tackle to guard, where he hasn't played since high school; move the starting right tackle to left tackle; and insert a player at right tackle who has played less than one quarter of NFL football since the end of 2019 to fill in for an injured left guard. Why not just start B.J. Finney at left guard?

SEAN FREDERICK FROM SOUTH BEND, IN: I take it you don't like ties. Lots of good content this week.

ANSWER: Thanks for the compliment. Actually, what I like less than ties are fans wanting to come up with ways to garbage up the game with glorified skills competitions as a way to avoid ties. Imagine playing 60 minutes of rock 'em, sock 'em vs. the Ravens and the outcome is decided by a version of something you might find at a carnival midway? No thanks.

DEREK LAKE FROM BUSHNELL, FL: Why in the world are we still talking about ties? We turned the ball over twice in overtime, and the Lions missed a very makeable 47-yard field goal. I hate ties as much as the next guy but being 5-3-1 is better than 5-4. Can we please move on instead of changing NFL rules to appease us fans?

ANSWER: As they say in church basements, "Bingo!"

TRAVIS LEWIS FROM WEST ALLIS, WI: What were Levon Kirkland's stats during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers? I remember him being a great player, and yet we hear little about him.

ANSWER: Levon Kirkland was the second draft pick of the Bill Cowher era, a second-round choice from Clemson (38th overall) in the 1992 NFL Draft. In nine seasons with the Steelers, Kirkland played 144 games (124 starts), and he finished with 849 tackles, including 17 for loss; 11 interceptions; 11 passes defensed; 14 forced fumbles; eight fumble recoveries; 18.5 sacks; and one defensive touchdown. Kirkland was voted to the Pro Bowl following the 1996 and 1997 seasons, and he was voted first-team All-Pro in 1997. Kirkland led the Steelers in tackles with 10 and added a sack in Super Bowl XXX.

DEWAYNE SAMPLES FROM BOLT, WV: I know the Steelers and the Pitt Panthers both play home games at Heinz Field, but do each of them have their own locker room at the stadium, or is that something they share on game day?

ANSWER: Each team has its own locker room facility at Heinz Field, and each is laid out and decorated in the respective team colors, etc.

BRIAN FIORENTINO FROM VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: I know you're tired of the word "tie" in regard to football, but has there ever been a team that has had more than one tie in the same season?

ANSWER: The 1936 Chicago Bears finished that season with six ties, and the 1963 Steelers finished that season with three ties. Those are just two examples, and there are many more.

TIM GRATCHEN FROM FRISCO, TX: If you were the general manager, what approach do you favor as the best solution to provide quality quarterback play for next season? Do you use the draft given the Steelers are usually in a low draft position and their history is not to trade up? Do you consider a proven free agent, which will be very costly? Or are you satisfied with current roster backups for the short term given the results you have witnessed from their playing time?

ANSWER: If I were the general manager, I would not have any preconceived notions, and I also would know that there is a lot of time between now and the time to make such a decision, and much evaluating and scouting to take place during that amount of time.

NICK MITCHELL FROM GLEN-LYON, PA: What is the Steelers overall record in overtime games, and how many ties do we have?

ANSWER: The Steelers have a 25-21-4 record in regular season overtime games, and in the history of the franchise there have been 22 games that ended in a tie.