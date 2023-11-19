Asked and Answered: Nov. 19

MIKE FEDERICO FROM COLLIERVILLE, TN: I was reading an article that made me hopeful that Pat Freiermuth may play this week. The article mentioned that the Steelers have until 4 p.m. on the Saturday before the game to activate him. Are there practice/participation restrictions on a player who is on injured reserve? Are the official restrictions related just to game participation?

ANSWER: Players on the injured reserve list are not permitted to practice with the team. That's why teams are allowed to designate a player to return from injured reserve, which then opens a 21-day window where the player can return to practice and help the team to decide if the player can return to the 53-man roster or needs to stay on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. On Wednesday, Nov. 15 the Steelers designated Pat Freiermuth to return from IR, and he began practicing with the team that day. Starting Nov. 15, the Steelers have 21 days to activate Freiermuth to the active roster or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

BRAD McGILL FROM GROVE CITY, PA: As we dedicated fans cheer on the quest for a seventh Super Bowl win, am I correct in thinking the Steelers were the first to win 4, 5 and 6 Super Bowls before others followed?

ANSWER: The Steelers were the first franchise to win 3 Super Bowls (by defeating Dallas in Super Bowl XIII); and the first to win 4 Super Bowls (by defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV). San Francisco became the first franchise to win 5 Super Bowls (by defeating San Diego in Super Bowl XXIX), and Dallas matched the feat of 5 by defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. The Steelers were the first franchise to win 6 Super Bowls (by defeating Arizona in Super Bowl XLIII), and since then New England has matched the feat of 6 (by defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII).

MIKE CALLENDER MOORESVILLE, IN: How long is Kwon Alexander's contract with the Steelers? I'd like to see him back next year.

ANSWER: On July 30, Kwon Alexander signed a 1 year, $1,317,500 contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a $152,500 signing bonus and a salary of $1,317,500. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2024.

STEFAN PISOCKI FROM WILMINGTON, DE: The talk of Hines Ward's chances of getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame got me thinking about what effect winning the Super Bowl MVP Award would have on a player's chances. For the Steelers, Franco Harris, Terry Bradshaw, and Lynn Swann all were voted Super Bowl MVPs and are in the Hall of Fame. Ward is not in, and Santonio Holmes has no chance, in my opinion. So this small sample suggests that more than 50 percent of Super Bowl MVPs wind up in the Hall of Fame. Does this hold true league-wide?

ANSWER: The actual number is way more than 50 percent, because there are 4 former Super Bowl MVPs who still are active players – Patrick Mahomes, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller, and Aaron Rodgers – and there are 7 others who are not yet eligible because they haven't been retired for the required five years – Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Drew Brees, Joe Flacco, Malcolm Smith, Nick Foles, and Julian Edelman. Here is the complete list of former Super Bowl MVPs who are eligible to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but are not: Harvey Martin, Jim Plunkett, Phil Simms, Doug Williams, Ottis Anderson, Mark Rypien, Larry Brown, Desmond Howard, Dexter Jackson, Deion Branch, Hines Ward, and Santonio Holmes. And Super Bowl LVIII will be played at the end of the 2023 season.

GENE GREY FROM MORENO VALLEY, CA: When a player is waived/waived injured, can he still work out at the Steelers facility?

ANSWER: If you were fired from your job, would you still be allowed to continue to go into the office to use the copy machine?

BOB NEMETZ FROM JACKSONVILLE, FL: With all of the complaints about bad calls especially when they turn into game changing outcomes, do you see the refs being replaced by Ai (artificial intelligence)?

ANSWER: The NFL still uses two sticks and a linked chain to measure for first downs. Does that sound to you like an industry likely to turn to artificial intelligence to replace its game officials anytime soon?