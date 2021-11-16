Asked and Answered: Nov. 16

MARK PRICE FROM ARLINGTON, VA: Can you please tell me why the Steelers picked a running back in the first round of the most recent draft? I'm asking because when faced with a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, the Steelers threw three straight incomplete passes. Please explain why they did not run the ball?

ANSWER: Sorry, but I have no explanation. I didn't agree with the strategy as it was unfolding, and I don't understand it now.

DENNIS MOORE FROM ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA: What was your evaluation of Mason Rudolph? I read Coach Mike Tomlin's evaluation that "he gave us a chance to win." I saw a quarterback with little touch (throwing high fast balls at receivers or bouncing it in front of them).

ANSWER: To paint a picture for you, the day was cold, wet and windy, really the first winter-like day in Pittsburgh so far this season. Mason Rudolph wasn't perfect in placing the football, as you pointed out, and the throw that really stung, I thought, was the one he bounced to Ray-Ray McCloud when McCloud was open in the end zone for a touchdown. But generally my opinion is that the Steelers should've been giving the ball to Najee Harris more often, and Rudolph delivered the ball well enough on the two critical plays in overtime – a 39-yard catch-and-run by Diontae Johnson and the pass to Pat Freiermuth, both of which were fumbled and recovered by the Lions.

PEPE ANDERSON FROM PETERSBURG, WV: With Joshua Dobbs being injured in the preseason, what would the Steelers need to do to get him on the roster, and how long would it take? I'm not calling for him to be on the active roster, but if Ben had an issue that would keep him out for an extended period, and the Steelers determined that Dobbs was the best quarterback available, could they "elevate" Dobbs, or is he out for the year?

ANSWER: Since Joshua Dobbs was placed on injured reserve without first ever being on the team's 53-man roster this year, he is out for the season. There is no bringing him back until 2022.

OCTAVIO MARTINEZ FROM MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: It's not a secret that the Steelers scouted and drafted Mason Rudolph to be the future quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retires, but we have seen several games, like last Sunday's game vs. the Lions, where he looks like he is not the right one for the job. Considering that the due date is getting closer and he has not shown too much improvement, do you believe that the Steelers should start looking for another franchise quarterback?

ANSWER: The Steelers don't operate with all of the pre-conceived notions you describe in your question. They didn't draft Mason Rudolph to be Ben Roethlisberger's successor, but I will acknowledge the possibility things might turn out that way. Fans' perceptions of things may tend to be more black-and-white, but the Steelers have a tendency toward a more wait-and-see outlook on things

JOE POMPEO FROM POLAND, OH: That tie with the Lions was very painful to watch. Yuck. Plus, I had to put way too much money in the "swear" jar at home. At any rate, I have a question about third downs. If a third down attempt is made via a pass interference penalty, or any penalty, does that count as a converted third down on the stat sheet?

ANSWER: Yes, it counts as a converted third down. As for me, I'm just happy someone cannot be forced to contribute to the "swear" jar for what that someone is thinking, because if so I would've been spending Sunday night in debtor's prison.