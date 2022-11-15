Asked and Answered: Nov. 15

ERIC ASH FROM WELLSVILLE, NY: Matthew Wright or Nick Sciba? Who do you go with? And how much does the long-snapper, holder, kicker connection affect the results?

ANSWER: The snap-hold-kick operation is integral to the outcome of any field goal attempt, and on Sunday it seemed to me that even if the first snap was a bit off target it shouldn't have had an adverse effect on the first of Matthew Wright's two misses in the game against the Saints. I don't believe Coach Mike Tomlin is going to pull the plug this quickly on Wright, especially after the conscious decision was made to sign him from the Kansas City practice squad, because part of that decision was the understanding of the NFL rule requiring a team to keep a player it signs off another team's practice squad on the 53-man roster for at least three games. What I expect is for Wright to spend A LOT of time this week working with Christian Kuntz and Pressley Harvin III on the snap-hold-kick process and that Wright will be doing the placekicking on Sunday against the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Let's wait and see what happens in that game. Tomlin doesn't have endless patience, but I know he has more patience than Steelers fans.

LARRY HEMINGER FROM SAN DIEGO, CA: I'm heading into town to visit family and to see my second Steelers home game, on Nov. 20 against the Bengals. What things would you recommend I prioritize for my visit as must-see, in and around the stadium?

ANSWER: There is only one must-see, in my opinion, and that is the Hall of Honor Museum that is located inside Acrisure Stadium and opened to the public on Saturday, Nov. 12. For information and to book a tour – walk-ins are not accepted – go to Steelers.com, and across the top NavBar you will see a link for "Hall of Honor Museum." Click on that link, and it will take you to a page where you will be able to click on a link to "Book A Tour." Click on that and follow the instructions. I suggest you do that rather promptly, because the Hall of Honor Museum quickly has become a very popular destination for Steelers fans, and slots for tours fill up very fast. Good luck. I'm confident you'll enjoy it.

BRIAN FIORENTINO FROM VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: I see on the Steelers regular season schedule that the Week 18 game against the Browns is listed as TBD. How come the time and date aren't locked in yet and is this the case for all Week 18 matchups?

ANSWER: The NFL did not announce the dates and times for any of the Week 18 games so as to be able to lock in the best matchups and slots for television based on playoff clinchings and potential clinchings. The date and time of the game vs. the Browns will be determined by the NFL, and the teams will have no say in that decision.

BURTON HARRIS FROM GREENSBURG, PA: When the Steelers get in the red zone, why wouldn't they use Zach Gentry who is 6-foot-8 and can catch against a smaller defensive back?

ANSWER: Because height isn't the defining characteristic in a receiver being adept at combat catches. Because George Pickens is the best combat-catch receiver on the Steelers roster. And because this is football, not basketball.

KEN WAMSLEY FROM BIDWELL, OH: Do you think Ben Roethlisberger has the talent to be a head coach in the NFL?

ANSWER: If Ben Roethlisberger had any interest in a coaching career, he would have had to show some interest in pursuing that at some point, because there are only so many NFL owners willing to hire a head coach off the ESPN set. Since Roethlisberger has not shown any interest in a career in the NFL as a coach, we'll never know whether he has the "talent." Because he's not interested.

CHRIS HANN FROM SARASOTA, FL: I just attended the Hall of Honor Museum and also did a stadium tour while visiting Pittsburgh for the New Orleans game. I highly recommend it as a must-see for all Steelers fans. The Hall of Honor Museum is very well done. Just wanted to thank the organization for an amazing experience during our visit.

ANSWER: I'm happy to hear you enjoyed your Museum visit, and just to reiterate your point, after visiting the Hall of Honor Museum for the first time, Mike Prisuta of the WDVE Morning Show and Steelers.com referred to it as "Disneyland for Steelers fans."