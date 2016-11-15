Asked and Answered: Nov. 15

ANSWER: I cannot pretend to know the answer to this riddle, but I don't believe lack of effort is an issue. Mental errors and physical errors are, but there aren't guys who aren't trying or coaches who don't care. Not in my opinion, anyway. The one question I would add to the ones you pose is whether the defense is too complicated for the young players the Steelers have?**

DONALD BERNK FROM ALEXANDRIA, VA:

I've been trying to stay optimistic about the defense, so I ask you: how much of what we see is youth and inexperience and how much is just high draft picks who aren't living up to their status? It's not just Ryan Shazier, but Ryan Shazier seems to have fallen off somewhat. Senquez Golson and Bud Dupree are unknown quantities. Lots of high picks and not a lot of productivity so far. What am I missing?

ANSWER: The question you ask about whether a young player will get better with experience or whether he just doesn't have what it takes is one that has to be answered by every team's personnel department/coaching staff every season. I don't know that there's any definitive way to come up with the right answer in every given situation, but making these decisions correctly the majority of the time would seem to me to be a big part of whether a team grows into a contender or whether it remains a wait-till-next-year outfit.

RICH LASKOWSKI FROM BAYVILLE, NJ:

Why is Mike Tomlin still going for a two-point conversion after the first touchdown scored in the game, and how many times did FOX analyst Troy Aikman utter the phrase, "The Cowboys may have gotten away with one there?" The officials all around the league are horrendous and have been making lousy calls or no calls all season.