Asked and Answered: Nov. 1

AL PRESTON FROM TERRA ALTA, WV: A team is kicking off and tries an onside kick. A member of the receiving team recognizes the attempt and immediately calls for a fair catch. Would the kicking team then have to stay back and allow him the opportunity to catch the ball?

ANSWER: You cannot fair catch a ball that bounces on the ground, and since 99 percent of onside kick attempts begin with the kicker driving the ball into the ground in order to make it bounce high to give the kicking team a chance to recover the ball, the play never would unfold the way that you describe. And the ability of the receiving team to signal a fair catch once the ball is in the air is a primary reason why the strategy of kicking the ball into the air is never used when attempting an onside kick.

DUSTIN COVAULT FROM VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: Is the 21-day window for T.J. Watt based on games or actually 21 days? Is it a longer time frame with the bye week or does he have to be activated by the Cincinnati game?

ANSWER: When a player goes on injured reserve, he is required to miss four games, not four weeks; and the 21-day window is based on 21 calendar days. I expect T.J. Watt to be added to the active roster and then play on Nov. 13 vs. New Orleans at Acrisure Stadium.

PAUL CUE FROM COLUMBIA, MD: It feels like Najee Harris is getting more opportunities based on draft position rather than production. Do you not feel as though Jaylen Warren is the better running back option at this point?

ANSWER: What I believe is that Najee Harris has all of the tools to be a franchise back in the NFL, but what he is lacking is maybe some of the finer points of playing the position, such as when to try to create a big play vs. when to simply turn upfield and get as much as possible. Jaylen Warren is a nice addition to the roster as a complementary back, but I'm not benching Harris for Warren unless and until Harris resists or ignores the kind of coaching that could rid him of what has become an annoying and unproductive habit of always looking to make a move or create more than what the blocking has provided. Harris is the more pedigreed player. Benching him, instead of working with him, to me smacks of laziness.