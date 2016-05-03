Asked and Answered: May 3

ANSWER: Haunt the Steelers? Over-stating things just a bit, aren't we? And all due respect to Ike Taylor, but it's a little early in his media career to be citing him as a reference when it comes to the evaluation of college talent and how that talent projects into the NFL, especially at an interior defensive line position. If a secondary actually does get better if the front-seven pressures the quarterback, understand that Billings had 8.5 sacks during his three seasons in college, while Hargrave had 37 sacks in his four seasons. Note: Just because you saw a guy on TV once or twice doesn't make him the better player.**

JAMES ZUCCO FROM GARDEN GROVE, CA:

In last Thursday's edition of Asked and Answered, you were asked a question about the four greatest defensive backs in Steelers history, and I noticed Donnie Shell was replaced by Darren Perry. I think Shell might be the most underrated Steelers player of all time. By the way, love your chats and the shows on Steelers.com.

ANSWER: I'm going to make some attempt to explain myself, and so let's begin with the exact wording of the question. It was: "If you could go back through the Steelers' franchise history and pick four defensive backs, with no other changes to the defense, who would your choices be for which positions? Bonus question, who are your 'nickel' and 'dime' backs?"

That was the question, and I took it to mean not that I was picking the four best defensive backs in franchise history, but a unit to add to the existing front seven personnel on this particular Steelers roster to help the franchise win its seventh Lombardi Trophy. So I was thinking in terms of a four-man unit, as opposed to the four best, and the guy who was selected over Donnie Shell was Troy Polamalu. In my mind, I was viewing Shell and Polamalu as guys who would be deployed in similar ways, while Perry is more of a pure centerfielder, a guy who was a productive playmaker while being cast in something of a complementary role. So it came down to Shell vs. Polamalu for me, and I went with Troy. Going with Shell wouldn't have been wrong, though, either.

ANDY MOTTO FROM PITTSBURGH, PA:

As part of the April 28 version of Asked and Answered, you responded to questions about your "all-time best" Steelers defensive backs. I have a hard time leaving Mike Wagner off that list. I think he's probably the most underrated Steelers player with four Super Bowl rings. He has more career interceptions than Darren Perry or Troy Polamalu, and while I know that interceptions aren't the only measure of a defensive back, I would rank Wagner ahead of Perry as the free safety.