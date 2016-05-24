Asked and Answered

Asked and Answered: May 24

May 23, 2016 at 11:05 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

Let's get to it:

CARLO LUCCI FROM PALO ALTO, CA:
I have a two-part question related to the May 19 edition of Asked and Answered, specifically the topic of the most significant unrestricted free agents signed by the Steelers. Who from this year's signings will be the "more significant" signing. And while I concur with those players discussed on May 19, what about Jerome Bettis?

ANSWER: The unrestricted free agents signed by the Steelers this offseason include tight end Ladarius Green, tackle Ryan Harris, defensive end Ricardo Mathews, and linebacker Steven Johnson. Of those four players, only Green was signed to be a starter, which also happened to be the case with the three guys mentioned back on May 19 – Kevin Greene, Jeff Hartings, and James Farrior. Because Green was signed to start, he needs to be the "most significant" signing of this Steelers free agent class. As for Jerome Bettis, he was acquired via trade. Bettis was not an unrestricted free agent signing.

DEAN MARUCO FROM SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Bob, are you related to the Labriola family that owns the Italian grocery stores? My second question is why don't the Steelers captains wear the "C" patch on the upper right of the jersey? I think almost every team does, but I'm guessing it's not a uniform requirement.

ANSWER: Yes, the owners of the grocery store chain are cousins. And because the Steelers jersey already has a patch on the front – the team's logo – there is no requirement to designate the captains with a "C" patch.

LARRY LAFFERTY FROM ATHENS, OH:
My brother and I also debate the Steelers' best free agent signings. They've done well there, and I have no argument with your picks. Would you mind going six-deep on your selections? I was wondering what you think of guys like Ryan Clark, Will Wolford, Kimo von Oelhoffen, Ray Seals, Dewayne Washington, Brent Alexander, and even (maybe) lesser lights like Erric Pegram, Mewelde Moore, and John L. Williams?

ANSWER: Eight of those nine players you mention became starters for the Steelers – Mewelde Moore is the exception – and of the guys you list, Ryan Clark, Kimo von Oelhoffen, and Moore were a part of Steelers teams that won a Super Bowl. Since I already listed my top three Steelers' free agent signings in a previous Asked and Answered, to go six-deep I need three more names. I'm going to pick Ray Seals, Kimo von Oelhoffen, and Will Wolford.

MIKE CLAPPER FROM BEDFORD, PA:
Why is it that on Steelers.com or NFL.com, you are limited as to which Hall of Fame player's jersey can be custom made? I'm trying to find a Mike Webster jersey, but the only ones you can buy already made are players like Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Joe Greene, and Lynn Swann.

ANSWER: This question was asked and answered in a recent installment, but here it is for you one more time:

Nike makes active player jerseys based on what the retailers order, and the minimum number that must be ordered for those to be offered is 144 units per player. Retired players (or the player's estate in the case of Mike Webster) would be approached for their rights by Mitchell & Ness, which has an agreement with the NFL and the NFLPA to produce retired players jerseys. In the case of retired players, the size of the order required to produce that jersey might be higher to cover the guarantee to the player (or his estate), and also the NFL and NFLPA. Some players cannot generate enough dollars to cover any guarantee, while others ask too much to make financial sense to the manufacturer. The list of retired Steelers players currently offered by Mitchell & Ness: Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Joe Greene, and Jerome Bettis.

PHOTOS: Steelers host Football Camp in Mexico - Day 2

Former and current Steelers players traveled to Mexico City to host a Football Camp at Universidad del Valle de Mexico, Campus Lomas Verdes.

No Title
1 / 127
No Title
2 / 127
No Title
3 / 127
No Title
4 / 127
No Title
5 / 127
No Title
6 / 127
No Title
7 / 127
No Title
8 / 127
No Title
9 / 127
No Title
10 / 127
No Title
11 / 127
No Title
12 / 127
No Title
13 / 127
No Title
14 / 127
No Title
15 / 127
No Title
16 / 127
No Title
17 / 127
No Title
18 / 127
No Title
19 / 127
No Title
20 / 127
No Title
21 / 127
No Title
22 / 127
No Title
23 / 127
No Title
24 / 127
No Title
25 / 127
No Title
26 / 127
No Title
27 / 127
No Title
28 / 127
No Title
29 / 127
No Title
30 / 127
No Title
31 / 127
No Title
32 / 127
No Title
33 / 127
No Title
34 / 127
No Title
35 / 127
No Title
36 / 127
No Title
37 / 127
No Title
38 / 127
No Title
39 / 127
No Title
40 / 127
No Title
41 / 127
No Title
42 / 127
No Title
43 / 127
No Title
44 / 127
No Title
45 / 127
No Title
46 / 127
No Title
47 / 127
No Title
48 / 127
No Title
49 / 127
No Title
50 / 127
No Title
51 / 127
No Title
52 / 127
No Title
53 / 127
No Title
54 / 127
No Title
55 / 127
No Title
56 / 127
No Title
57 / 127
No Title
58 / 127
No Title
59 / 127
No Title
60 / 127
No Title
61 / 127
No Title
62 / 127
No Title
63 / 127
No Title
64 / 127
No Title
65 / 127
No Title
66 / 127
No Title
67 / 127
No Title
68 / 127
No Title
69 / 127
No Title
70 / 127
No Title
71 / 127
No Title
72 / 127
No Title
73 / 127
No Title
74 / 127
No Title
75 / 127
No Title
76 / 127
No Title
77 / 127
No Title
78 / 127
No Title
79 / 127
No Title
80 / 127
No Title
81 / 127
No Title
82 / 127
No Title
83 / 127
No Title
84 / 127
No Title
85 / 127
No Title
86 / 127
No Title
87 / 127
No Title
88 / 127
No Title
89 / 127
No Title
90 / 127
No Title
91 / 127
No Title
92 / 127
No Title
93 / 127
No Title
94 / 127
No Title
95 / 127
No Title
96 / 127
No Title
97 / 127
No Title
98 / 127
No Title
99 / 127
No Title
100 / 127
No Title
101 / 127
No Title
102 / 127
No Title
103 / 127
No Title
104 / 127
No Title
105 / 127
No Title
106 / 127
No Title
107 / 127
No Title
108 / 127
No Title
109 / 127
No Title
110 / 127
No Title
111 / 127
No Title
112 / 127
No Title
113 / 127
No Title
114 / 127
No Title
115 / 127
No Title
116 / 127
No Title
117 / 127
No Title
118 / 127
No Title
119 / 127
No Title
120 / 127
No Title
121 / 127
No Title
122 / 127
No Title
123 / 127
No Title
124 / 127
No Title
125 / 127
No Title
126 / 127
No Title
127 / 127
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

ADAM STATTI FROM FORT MYERS, FL:
When Antonio Brown was drafted back in 2010, do you recall there being forecasts about his greatness?

ANSWER: During Antonio Brown's first NFL training camp, there were flashes, certainly, but remember it also was the summer when a third-round pick named Emmanuel Sanders was trying to make an impression. When it came time to cut the roster to 53 at the end of the preseason, Bruce Arians, then the Steelers offensive coordinator, believed Brown was only a practice squad guy at that stage, but Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin had a different view, and they prevailed. The 2010 regular season opened with Tomlin pitting Sanders and Brown in a competition for one spot on the game day roster – "two dogs, one bone" was Tomlin's characterization of it – and by the time the playoffs rolled around at the end of the 2010 season, Brown already was making critical plays at significant moments to help the Steelers advance to Super Bowl XLV.

DON CASTO FROM LANCASTER, OH:
You may have been asked this question before. Take the case of Kevin Greene, who played for more than one team and is voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: who decides which team he will represent?

ANSWER: Yes, I have answered this question before, many times in fact, but since it gives me another chance to mock baseball, I will do it again for you here. Major League Baseball is the sport that identifies an inductee with a particular team. When it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, inductees are enshrined in the following categories: player, coach, contributor.

WILLIAM HELMS FROM FAYETTEVILLE, NC:
There has been a lot of chatter across several sports lately about selling ad space on team uniforms. Have the Steelers indicated how they feel about this?

ANSWER: Any such move would come from a decision at the NFL level. No individual team could do something like that without league approval, and a dramatic change such as that would be years in the making, in my opinion, from the talking-about-it phase to the voting-on-it phase to the picking-of-the-advertiser phase to the implementation phase.

BLAINE HINDS FROM HUNTSVILLE, TX:
I enjoy your sense of humor and find your sarcasm on point, unlike Ed Bouchette, who I find mean. Please explain the differences between OTAs and minicamp.

**

ANSWER: The only difference between OTAs and minicamp is that minicamp is a mandatory attend event. OTAs are optional. By the way, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has been a friend and colleague for a long time, probably longer than either of us care to admit. Whether I'm warmer and fuzzier than Ed can be argued, but I'm definitely younger.**

JERRY SQUIRES FROM BUCKHANNON, WV:
How come you always see the great players from the 1970s around, but never the main man, Jack Lambert?

ANSWER: All due respect to Jack Lambert, but the main man from the 1970s is Joe Greene. You should understand that any and all of these kinds of events to which you refer are not mandatory attend. Jack Lambert is entitled to his privacy, and his decisions in that area deserve to be respected.

HARRY HENWOOD FROM SPRING HILL, FL:
Being a die-hard Steelers fan since 1972, I have pictures of my Steelers man-cave and golf cart I'd like to share with fellow fans. How can I do this?

ANSWER: Instagram? Facebook?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Asked and Answered: April 26

The current plan is for a 'normal' training camp at SVC, which means fans watching practices

news

Asked and Answered: April 21

Gosselin listed Troy 19th on his 2003 draft board, and the Steelers picked him 16th

news

Asked and Answered: April 19

Tomlin explains why he views Ward as 'Hall of Fame worthy,' and not just as a presenter

news

Asked and Answered: April 14

One draft analyst wrote Rudolph had 'the potential of becoming an average to below average starter'

news

Asked and Answered: April 12

Johnson is more valuable as a starting WR in 2022 than he would be as trade bait

news

Asked and Answered: April 7

It's fair to characterize Harvin as the favorite to be the team's punter in 2022

news

Asked and Answered: April 5

After a two-year hiatus because of Covid, the Draft Day Party at Heinz Field returns on April 30

news

Asked and Answered: March 31

Much more successful with Ben, but without him Tomlin's record was 18-15-1

news

Asked and Answered: March 29

Heyward's worthiness for Canton cannot be gauged accurately until his career is over

news

Asked and Answered: March 24

Re-signing Edmunds is just one of the options for filling the hole at strong safety

news

Asked and Answered: March 22

On this unofficial all-time 3-4 front seven, Farrior is the captain and wears the green dot

news

Asked and Answered: March 17

If Haskins signs an offer sheet the Steelers don't match, they get that team's No. 1 pick

Advertising