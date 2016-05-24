Asked and Answered: May 24

CARLO LUCCI FROM PALO ALTO, CA:

I have a two-part question related to the May 19 edition of Asked and Answered, specifically the topic of the most significant unrestricted free agents signed by the Steelers. Who from this year's signings will be the "more significant" signing. And while I concur with those players discussed on May 19, what about Jerome Bettis?

ANSWER: The unrestricted free agents signed by the Steelers this offseason include tight end Ladarius Green, tackle Ryan Harris, defensive end Ricardo Mathews, and linebacker Steven Johnson. Of those four players, only Green was signed to be a starter, which also happened to be the case with the three guys mentioned back on May 19 – Kevin Greene, Jeff Hartings, and James Farrior. Because Green was signed to start, he needs to be the "most significant" signing of this Steelers free agent class. As for Jerome Bettis, he was acquired via trade. Bettis was not an unrestricted free agent signing.

DEAN MARUCO FROM SATELLITE BEACH, FL

Bob, are you related to the Labriola family that owns the Italian grocery stores? My second question is why don't the Steelers captains wear the "C" patch on the upper right of the jersey? I think almost every team does, but I'm guessing it's not a uniform requirement.

ANSWER: Yes, the owners of the grocery store chain are cousins. And because the Steelers jersey already has a patch on the front – the team's logo – there is no requirement to designate the captains with a "C" patch.

LARRY LAFFERTY FROM ATHENS, OH:

My brother and I also debate the Steelers' best free agent signings. They've done well there, and I have no argument with your picks. Would you mind going six-deep on your selections? I was wondering what you think of guys like Ryan Clark, Will Wolford, Kimo von Oelhoffen, Ray Seals, Dewayne Washington, Brent Alexander, and even (maybe) lesser lights like Erric Pegram, Mewelde Moore, and John L. Williams?

ANSWER: Eight of those nine players you mention became starters for the Steelers – Mewelde Moore is the exception – and of the guys you list, Ryan Clark, Kimo von Oelhoffen, and Moore were a part of Steelers teams that won a Super Bowl. Since I already listed my top three Steelers' free agent signings in a previous Asked and Answered, to go six-deep I need three more names. I'm going to pick Ray Seals, Kimo von Oelhoffen, and Will Wolford.

MIKE CLAPPER FROM BEDFORD, PA:

Why is it that on Steelers.com or NFL.com, you are limited as to which Hall of Fame player's jersey can be custom made? I'm trying to find a Mike Webster jersey, but the only ones you can buy already made are players like Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Joe Greene, and Lynn Swann.

ANSWER: This question was asked and answered in a recent installment, but here it is for you one more time: