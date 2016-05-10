Asked and Answered: May 10

DEAN SAINTS FROM MANILA, PHILIPPINES:

Mabuhay from Manila! I love Asked and Answered. My question is: do you agree with the opinion of allowing Artie Burns to be a cover corner, in a similar way the Steelers allowed Ike Taylor to follow the opposing team's top receiver? I love the sound of that, plus Artie can catch, so it's basically having an Ike Taylor who can intercept passes. Also, are you concerned about those missed tackles by Sean Davis in Maryland?

ANSWER: As Don Shula told Kevin Colbert more than 30 years ago, "When you have red paint, paint the barn red." Now that the Steelers have a cornerback capable of playing press coverage, I imagine they'll allow him to do some of that. As for Sean Davis, I have no knowledge of missed tackles while he was at Maryland, but I do know that missing tackles isn't a way to become a starting safety in the NFL.

MICHAEL ALEXANDER FROM KILMARNOCK, VA:

In your opinion, was re-signing Brue Gradkowski a good move?

ANSWER: If he can stay healthy, re-signing Bruce Gradkowski was a very good move. If he cannot, it was not. There really are no other issues to consider.

JEFF HUBBELL FROM IZMIR, TURKEY:

Asked and Answered for me has sort of become a ritual. Love the sarcasm and straight talk. So with that said, what would you think if the Heaaaaaaththhh chant continued for all tight ends who make a great play for the Steelers? Maybe a new tradition out of respect for one of the best to play the game? Thirty years from now announcers could explain to the public why the crowd is screaming Heeeeaaaatthhh.

ANSWER: I can't say I'm in favor of the idea.

MIKE HAGGERTY FROM ECONOMY BOROUGH, PA:

What do the Steelers do with Cody Wallace now that Maurkice Pouncey is healthy? Does he get a shot at a guard position, or does he go back to backup center?

ANSWER: The most significant backup on a football team most often is the backup quarterback. But the No. 2 center isn't far behind on that backup pecking order. The offense cannot function if the ball cannot be snapped in a timely and efficient manner to allow the remaining players on the unit to attempt to execute their assignments. And Cody Wallace is a better center than he is a guard, anyway.

TYLER GAESER FROM OVIEDO, FL:

Is there any concern about Le'Veon Bell's knee heading into summer workouts?

ANSWER: Based on this question, I would say, yes, there is some concern, and that concern is yours. As for me, I am not concerned.

SCOTT PIETO FROM PITTSBURGH, PA:

If the Bengals would not have picked Pitt wide receiver Tyler Boyd in the second round, would the Steelers?

ANSWER: In the second round? A receiver? No.

ERIC MATT FROM ROME, NY:

With Martavis Bryant suspended for the year, does he occupy a roster spot? Will he receive pay for the year, and does that pay count toward the cap?

ANSWER: One final time with this one. No. No. No.

DON FAUB FROM CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA:

If I understand correctly, Martavis Bryant will have no paycheck for 2016. Can the Steelers offer him some other job in the organization – clerical, administrative, groundskeeping, etc.? Otherwise, how does he pay the bills?