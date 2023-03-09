Asked and Answered: March 9

BRENT PASSINO FROM COLDWATER, MI: I have some questions about the scouting department. Do scouts bring up potential players to scout, or are they assigned to scout certain personnel? Do scouts have a specific "specialty" such as wide receiver or defense, and who do the Steelers scouts report to?

ANSWER: A very general description of the scouting method employed by the Steelers is that scouts are assigned to colleges and/or areas of the country for school visits that begin in the late summer, nearly 8 months before the following April's draft. When visiting a particular school, the scout watches video, more often than not watches a practice, talks to some coaches and support personnel in the football office. Reports then have to be written on the school's worthy draft-eligible players. As the process continues, players get ranked and depending upon their ranking, they could be seen again by a different member of the personnel department, and then once the Senior Bowl rolls around Mike Tomlin and his staff join in the process. While a position coach could attend a Pro Day to get a first-hand look at a prospect and/or may have some on-field role when drills are conducted, the Steelers don't scout by individual positions. At the head of the Football Operations Department is General Manager Omar Khan.

RICHARD SNYDER FROM SAN PEDRO, CA: My dad used to love Dirt Winston, the former Steelers linebacker of the late 1970s-early-1980s. Being a young fan at the time, I don't remember much about him other than his jersey number and his nickname. Could you provide some background on when he joined the team, his career statistics, and how he came by his descriptive soubriquet?

ANSWER: Dennis Winston came to the Steelers from Arkansas via the fifth round of the 1977 NFL Draft. In 99 games with the Steelers, including 21 starts, Winston recorded 6 interceptions, 3.5 sacks, and 9 forced fumbles. Winston contributed 3 tackles and a fumble recovery in the 35-31 win over Dallas in Super Bowl XIII, and he started for the injured Jack Ham in Super Bowl XIV and was in on 10 tackles in the 31-19 win over the Rams. Winston played for the Steelers from 1977 through the 1981 seasons, and then he was shipped to New Orleans for the 1982 season. A couple of games into the 1985 season, Winston was back with the Steelers, where he played through 1986 and then retired. The following is an account of how he came to be nicknamed "Dirt:" Winston picked up the nickname soon after his arrival at the University of Arkansas as part of a group of 13 black players in the 1973 recruiting class, the largest signed by the Razorbacks to that point. "I got the nickname from Bruce Mitchell," Winston said of a freshman teammate. "It started out 'Dirty Dennis' and then he changed it to just 'Dirt.' I really didn't think about it at all, but when I got to the pros that's when it really came in and it just kind of stuck."

WES PLANTHABER FROM HUNTINGDON, PA: With the franchise tag being fully guaranteed, once offered if a player does not sign it can it be taken off the table? Or for that matter is there a clause with actions not conforming to team standards? What I mean by that is if a person prior or after signing goes into a club and trashes it or some other thing the team would not want to be associated with are they still on the hook for the full contract? Can they be cut without paying in full?

ANSWER: If a team places the franchise tag on a player, but he does not sign the tender, the team can withdraw the tag but then the player immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent. If a team places the franchise tag on a player, the amount of the tender is guaranteed to the player as soon as he signs it. The only way a player with a signed tender would not receive the full amount would be if the NFL levied some kind of league discipline on the individual. Outside of that, the guy gets his money.

GERRY MANDERING FROM SCALP LEVEL , PA: Free agency starts on March 15. Why was Derek Carr able to sign early?

ANSWER: Derek Carr was released by the Raiders on Feb. 14. Once that happened, Carr was permitted to sign with any team in the league.

BILL REID FROM ESTERO, FL: What has happened to Kendrick Green? He never dressed for a game last year. Do you see him in our plans for 2023?

ANSWER: Kendrick Green is entering the third year of the four-year contract he signed as a third-round draft pick in 2021, and he did not dress for a regular season game in 2022 as you noted. Cutting him now would not result in any appreciable cap savings, and so I imagine he will come to training camp and compete for a roster spot. What the Steelers do in free agency and then the draft in terms of addressing the offensive line, plus how Green fares in camp and during the preseason will determine his 2023.

BOB PURAT FROM NEWTOWN, PA: With the Titans releasing Bud Dupree, do you think there is a chance the Steelers might try to sign him? The move could bring in a player who could contribute immediately and would allow the Steelers to allocate premium draft capital in other areas.

ANSWER: Bud Dupree turned 30 in early April, and he made only 17 of a possible 33 regular season starts over the 2021-22 seasons because of injuries. To be a fit in Pittsburgh, I believe Dupree would have to be willing to accept a backup role at a salary far below what he earned with the Titans or in his final season with the Steelers.

VAUGHN MYERS FROM BEDFORD, PA: If the Steelers restructure the contract of T.J. Watt and save $12.6 million on their salary cap, how does that effect the salary cap later in his contract?

ANSWER: Typically, the way those kinds of restructures work is the bulk of his 2023 salary would be converted into a signing bonus, and then that bonus would be prorated over the rest of his contract. The player loses no money, and the team is granted some temporary cap relief. But the new annual prorated bonus will be added to the existing cap hits over the life of the player's contract, which serves to raise his salary cap hits over the rest of his original contract. It's like putting a purchase on a credit card – eventually the entire bill must be paid in full.

SAM MIKHAIL FROM BETHESDA, MD: With college Pro Days coming up, do the Steelers have a specific methodology to evaluate prospects from different schools who play the same position? For example, do they employ the same position drills for all defensive backs? If yes, then are you privy to examples of these drills?

ANSWER: When a school such as Alabama conducts its Pro Day, for example, all of the Tide's draft eligible players will go through drills for all of the teams assembled for that Pro Day. These are not conducted for individual teams one at a time.

MIKE FOSTER FROM EWA BEACH, HI: Do you think the Steelers have enough picks in the 2023 draft? Should they trade up and/or down to acquire more picks? A week or two from now, with free agency in full swing, I know this question may seem frivolous or irrelevant depending upon who stays or goes in the coming weeks, but I still value your opinion.

ANSWER: Ask me three years from now whether the Steelers had enough picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to address their needs, and I might have a shot at an answer that's something other than a guess. Trading up would cost picks, and trading down has to be evaluated in the moment with respect to the return on the trade and what the move might cost in terms of possibly missing out on players available at the original draft position. Right now, the Steelers have four of the top 80 overall picks, and if they hit on those their draft will be a success.