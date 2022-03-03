Asked and Answered: March 3

HAROLD WELCH FROM YUKON, OK: What's your opinion of the Steelers signing Raheem Mostert to be a backup to Najee Harris?

ANSWER: What would concern me about Raheem Mostert is his age – he will turn 30 in early April – and a recent injury history where he ended the 2020 season on injured reserve and then went back onto injured reserve after the 2021 opener and spent the rest of that season there.

LEON KULINSKI FROM OIL CITY, PA: If the Steelers sign most of their own free agents, do they have enough cap space to sign a couple of significant free agents? Maybe a starting right guard and either an inside linebacker or a defensive tackle?

ANSWER: No way. The Steelers currently have 17 unrestricted free agents, and included in that group are Terrell Edmunds, Joe Haden, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chuks Okorafor, all of whom were starters last season. There is enough salary cap space for the Steelers to be active in free agency, certainly more active than normal for them, but re-signing close to 17 of their own unrestricted free agents and then adding a starting right guard and "either an inside linebacker or a defensive tackle" is too big of a wish-list in my opinion.

JACK KINCAID FROM MASSILLON, OH: From the following list of four quarterbacks – Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, and Jimmy Garoppolo – if you were to pursue bringing one of them to the Steelers, who would you target and why?

ANSWER: I personally would rule out Jameis Winston and Jimmy Garoppolo because of injury. Winston tore an AFC and also sustained MCL damage in the same knee during a game on Oct. 31 of last season. He might not be back on the field until summer, or later, and having to learn a new offense and get acclimated to new teammates is too much for me. Garoppolo is going to need surgery on his left shoulder and will not be throwing a football for 16 weeks, plus he tore the UCL and sustained a fracture to his right thumb late last season. Those two injuries plus the fact he would have to be acquired via trade eliminates him from your list of four. That leaves Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota. I don't know a great deal about either, but things I would consider is making sure both understood they were being acquired to compete for a job and I would want a two-year contract at a salary more commensurate with being a backup than a starter. I know all of that is a big ask, but that's what I would require.

BRANDON STERLING FROM CHARLESTON, SC: With the Steelers having the cap room this year, how likely is it that they redo Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract?

ANSWER: When he was speaking to the media at the Combine and was asked about that, General Manager Kevin Colbert said the procedure for a negotiation with a player who's one-year away from free agency – like Minkah Fitzpatrick – is an item of business that would be broached after free agency, after the draft, after signing college free agents. That's the period when the team considers matters such as the one you describe.

DANNY DOUGLAS FROM CASPER, WY: We know that the Steelers are going into training camp with four quarterbacks. Will the other two quarterbacks either be a big-name free agent signing and a mid-round draft pick, or a small name free agent signing and a top draft pick?

ANSWER: I have no idea and let me clue you in on a secret: the Steelers have no idea at this point either.

ROD KEEFER FROM EDMOND, OK: I'm wondering if discussions around improving overtime rules will get any traction this offseason? One proposal that sounds intriguing is to replace the 10-minute in-season overtime period with two 5-minute periods, so that each team has a chance to both kick off and possess the ball. With some tweaks I think that model could work, especially if teams are required to go for two after a touchdown. What do you think?

ANSWER: I totally understand my opinion won't be popular and has no chance of being implemented, but you asked and so here it is: Play defense! If you can't, or don't, then you don't deserve to win.