Asked and Answered: March 29

PAT FLYNN FROM OAKDALE, PA: How certain were the Steelers that they got a franchise quarterback when they selected Ben Roethlisberger in 2004?

ANSWER: There are a lot of components that go into making a young player a "franchise quarterback," and so I would guess the realization that Ben Roethlisberger deserved that designation happened over time. He showed signs during his rookie training camp with a skill-set that clearly was better than the other quarterbacks at Saint Vincent College, and then posting a 13-0 regular season record after Tommy Maddox was injured was another indicator. I cannot speak for Steelers management, but I was absolutely convinced Roethlisberger was among the league's elite after the 2005 AFC Divisional Round game against Indianapolis when he out-played Peyton Manning and then got Nick Harper on the ground late in the fourth quarter to save one of the franchise's great upset playoff victories.

MATTHEW BARISH FROM LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ: I agree with you that the Steelers should not spend a No. 1 pick on a quarterback in the upcoming draft unless they are confident he is a franchise quarterback. But I remember Bill Cowher wanted to pick an offensive lineman instead of Ben Roethlisberger in 2004, and thankfully that did not happen. I have seen several reports that Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are doing their research on the quarterbacks in this draft class. Why are you so confident that they definitely will not take a quarterback at No. 20 overall?

ANSWER: I am not confident at all that the Steelers won't spend the 20th overall pick on a quarterback, and while we're on the topic, I'm also not confident at all they won't trade up in the first round to pick a quarterback. What I have written is that if I were making the decision, which we all know I am not, I would not pick a quarterback in the first round, and after the signing of Mitch Trubisky I wouldn't pick a quarterback at all in the upcoming draft. Trubisky has some pedigree as a former second overall pick of a draft, and he also arrives in Pittsburgh with a winning record as an NFL starter and with a Pro Bowl on his resume. Let's pretend Trubisky wins the upcoming competition in Pittsburgh and is the Steelers' starter in 2022, and let's carry the what-if scenario to include him completing 67 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a rating of 94.5, while also averaging 4.5 yards per rush/scramble and getting 29 first downs and three more touchdowns with his feet. And that's not a fantasy, because those are Trubisky's exact statistics from 2018 when he was voted to the Pro Bowl. What do you do then with the quarterback you drafted in 2022? What do you do with Trubisky, who would be entering the final season of the two-year contract he signed with the Steelers?

DENNIS SLEEGER FROM YORK, PA: I don't think we have a shot at quarterback Malik Willis. I think to get him we'd have to move up in the draft significantly. So why would Coach Tomlin have supper with him the night before his Pro Day?

ANSWER: What if you're wrong? What if Malik Willis is available when it's the Steelers' turn to make the No. 20 in the first round? It's not like Coach Mike Tomlin had a lot of other things to do that weeknight in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was going to eat dinner somewhere anyway, and it isn't as though buying Willis a meal counts on the salary cap. Plus, getting some time with Willis is valuable, because even if the Steelers don't end up drafting Willis or don't end up with a chance to draft Willis, Tomlin might have been able to gather some intel that could be used should the player become available during a later round of free agency, or maybe the information can come in handy in a game where Willis is the quarterback for the opposing team. Think big picture. Tomlin does.

JACK FOSTER FROM ROUNDUP, MT: I'm getting excited for the upcoming season. I love it when no one gives us a shot, and we are working quietly behind the scenes with some good additions during free agency. But I just read on Steelers.com that Myles Jack was not an unrestricted free agent and that Jacksonville had released him. Do you know why they may have? Was it injury or a cap issue for them?

ANSWER: In 2017, the Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a defense that ended the regular season ranked second in the NFL in points allowed, second in yards allowed, and first in passing yards allowed, and after Myles Jack was released, there is only one player on the team remaining from that defense, a unit judged by some to be the best in franchise history. Money, salary cap space, was a factor. The release of Jack will save the Jaguars $8.35 million on the cap, while the team will take on $4.8 million in dead money. Jack, who was set to earn $10.5 million in 2022, was set to have the third-highest cap hit on the Jaguars' roster this season at $13.15 million, behind only Cam Robinson and Shaquill Griffin. And the coach who drafted Jack is now two coaches ago in Jaguars franchise history.

VINCENT CIANNI FROM PARAMUS, NJ: The Steelers have a massive need at strong safety, so why are they not going after Tyrann Mathieu? We need a great defense to stop all this great quarterback play in the AFC.

ANSWER: Speaking from the NFL Owners Meetings, General Manager Kevin Colbert was asked about the team's activity in free agency, and he said, "Our preference is always to add players coming off their first contract or close to their first contract. They still have more football to play, and we think that they'll not only be valuable additions in 2022, but they could be valuable additions down the road as well." Tyrann Mathieu will be 30 in May, and he already has signed four different NFL contracts, the most recent paying him an average of $14 million per year. If Mathieu is looking for something even relatively comparable, that would be too much money, in my opinion, for a team that's going to have to sign a 25-year-old, two-time first-team All-Pro free safety in the next 12 months or so. It's also worth noticing, I believe, that no other NFL team has yet to step up and offer Mathieu the kind of money he's seeking, because he was still on the open market as of March 28.