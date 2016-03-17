Asked and Answered: March 17

JOHN SALVATI FROM TEMECULA, CA:

Can a player pick the team he will represent in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Kevin Greene played for several teams, but it would be nice if he goes in representing the Steelers.

ANSWER: I've answered this question a bunch of times already. It's Major League Baseball that puts a cap with a team's logo on the head of each inductee. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts people in three categories: player, coach, contributor. No team affiliation is depicted on the busts that go on to live in Canton, Ohio.

After being elected, Kevin Greene did say this to Steelers.com's Teresa Varley, "There is no way on God's green earth that I would be here at this point of my life if it wasn't for teammates like Rod Woodson, my hunting brother at linebacker Greg Lloyd, Levon Kirkland, Chad Brown, Jerry Olsavsky, Joel Steed, Darren Perry, and my brother Carnell Lake. And Steelers Nation, the fans I loved to play for. The entire Steelers organization and Mr. (Dan) Rooney, who was so good to me, are all so special. I wouldn't be here without those who invested in me and helped me along the way. I had eight really fine years with the Los Angeles Rams, but when I came to Pittsburgh, that organization, the coaching staff, the players I mentioned, they really kind of put me on the map. They put me on the stage."

JACOB REID FROM NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA:

Do you think it is possible that the Steelers trade away their first-round pick this year for what would probably be a better first-round pick next year, and I'm assuming they can get a lot more on top of that? I'm considering this from the standpoint that there is a lot of depth at cornerback and safety, and they could probably find someone to develop into a starter in the second round seeing that they plan to start a combo of William Gay, Senquez Golson, Cortez Allen, Mike Mitchell, Robert Golden, or Robert Golden. Undoubtedly whomever they draft for the secondary will not be a starter immediately, so why not trade back for huge future benefit?