Asked and Answered: March 1

DYLAN BELL FROM MEMPHIS, TN:

What do you think about Cortez Allen, Robert Golden, and Will Gay? Do you think we should cut them or keep them? I think we can all agree Allen needs to go, but I also think we should cut Blake and Gay. Every game I got to watch they were giving up big plays down the field, while Stephon Tuitt and Anthony Chickillo (when he got to play) were holding their own.

ANSWER: Well, if you cut everybody, then who would be left on the roster to play the position? There are not an endless number of available players out there to fill all of those spots, let alone players who are better. I agree with you that it's likely the Steelers part ways with Cortez Allen at some point this offseason. He never has shown he has the combination of mental toughness and physical ability to be a quality starting cornerback in the NFL, and his salary for 2016 is at the level of a quality starting cornerback in the NFL. But your assessment of Blake and Gay as guys always giving up big plays down the field, while Ross Cockrell and Brandon Boykin were holding their own, is inaccurate. Blake and Gay aren't All-Pros, but Gay is what Allen never has been – a quality NFL starter. Cockrell has some potential, but at one time Cortez Allen was viewed the same way – Allen's takeaway statistics were better than Cockrell's – and Boykin has not shown himself to be a starting-caliber cornerback in the NFL. What fans are doing to Boykin is what the Steelers did to Blake, which is overrate him to a degree where his play cannot match the hype and so will lead inevitably to disappointment and criticism.

BEVERLY AIKEN FROM HAMPTON, SC:

Will the Steelers have any coaching changes?

ANSWER: No. And come this point into the offseason, teams have the right to refuse permission for coaches to leave to take other jobs in the NFL.

MARK DUGGER FROM VERONA, NY:

If the team starts a possession at the 20-yard line and loses 10 yards on the first play and then goes on to score, would the length of the scoring drive be calculated from the 20-yard line or from the point where the loss of yardage occurred?