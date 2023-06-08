Asked and Answered: June 8

WILLIAM McGINLEY FROM GIBSONIA, PA: You commented on Jim Brown's career against the Steelers and how productive he was in a previous Asked and Answered. I'm old enough to remember how well John Henry Johnson played in that era. Didn't he outplay Brown a couple of times?

ANSWER: While there were a couple of occasions where John Henry Johnson out-rushed Jim Brown by a slim margin in Steelers-Browns games, the only time it would be accurate to contend he "out-played" him was in a 1964 game in Municipal Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie. In that game, an injury-riddled Steelers defense limited Brown to 59 yards on 8 carries, while Johnson exploded for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 30 carries in a 23-7 Steelers victory, and I'm old enough to have been in the stands that Saturday night in Cleveland.

LUKE McDERMOTT FROM LEECHBURG, PA: NFL Network recently re-broadcast Super Bowl X, the Steelers' first matchup with the Dallas Cowboys with a Lombardi Trophy at stake. As the offensive line was introduced, Mike Webster was notably absent. I knew that Ray Mansfield continued at center the first couple of years Webster was in the league, but I thought Webster started at guard until Mansfield retired. Was Webster injured?

ANSWER: Mike Webster didn't become a full-time starter until 1976, and he also only started one game in each of the 1974 and 1975 seasons. During the early 1970s, Chuck Noll alternated centers by quarter – first that rotation involved Ray Mansfield and Jim Clack, and then later in the decade, the rotation included Webster. As an example, on the play in the 1972 playoffs that came to be known as the Immaculate Reception, the offensive line was made up of Jon Kolb and Gerry Mullins at tackle, Sam Davis and Bruce Van Dyke at guard, and Clack at center. There was a time when Mansfield and Webster rotated at center, and there also was a time when Webster saw playing time at guard. But as for Super Bowl X, Webster played in the game, but he didn't start at either center or guard. In that game, Mansfield started at center, and the starting guards were Clack and Gerry Mullins.

SONNY EDWARDS FROM LIVERPOOL, UK: I've been a Steelers fan for 8 years now in the UK, and I've watched every game live, even at 1:15 a.m. I've loved watching the rivalry against the Ravens, and the wins we got last season. What are the chances of the Steelers playing in the UK during the UK weekends in October?

ANSWER: If you're referring to the 2023 regular season, the NFL already has announced its schedule of international games, and the Steelers were not included.

ED HENRY FROM ROSWELL, NM: Going into Year 2 with Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris, and the receiving corps under offensive coordinator Matt Canada again this season, if this team struggles offensively, how fast does the trigger get pulled on letting Canada go?

ANSWER: Since Dan Rooney assumed control over the team's football operations, the Steelers have not believed in making changes to the coaching staff during the season. I doubt that will change in 2023, no matter what the fans think/demand.

VINCE GRABOWSKI FROM MILWAUKEE, WI: With 1,000 career regular season catches, over 12,000 yards receiving and 80-plus touchdowns, not to mention that in his career he missed only 7 regular season games, it would be great to see these accomplishments of Hines Ward rewarded with an enshrinement in Canton. Hines also was part of two Super Bowl winning teams and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL. Do you feel there are any negatives on his resume keeping him from having a bust or is it just timing?

ANSWER: I personally don't see any holes in Hines Ward's resume, and in addition to the numbers you cited I also believe he is deserving of recognition for being a physical presence at wide receiver as a blocker for an offense that primarily was run-first throughout his career. I just believe it's more difficult for wide receivers to get elected because of the proliferation of passing offenses in the NFL and the rules changes that have made it easier for players to thrive in that phase of the game. Also, I believe there is a bit of Steelers fatigue at work among the Board of Selectors after having 5 members of the organization elected in 2020-21 that while unfair is definitely real.

MIKE ZEKIR FROM MARIANNA, PA: I know it's early, but have you seen anyone stand out at inside linebacker so far? That seemed to be a weakness last season.

ANSWER: At a position such as inside linebacker, padless practices are not a legitimate indicator of how a player is progressing, but the one thing that has been heartening so far is that when the offseason program began it was believed Cole Holcomb would be brought along slowly because of being placed on injured reserve in 2022 by Washington. But Holcomb has been a regular participant this summer, which I contend is a positive development.

SCOTT RANDALL FROM CONWAY, SC: What is the deal with the rookie Cory Trice Jr.? I hear he is a very physical young man. Do you think he has a shot at making the roster as a backup or depth player?

ANSWER: More will be revealed about Cory Trice Jr. once the team reports to training camp and the hitting begins, but I wouldn't label him as a "backup or depth player" at this early stage of the process. Maybe he becomes an interchangeable piece of a revamped Steelers secondary. Stay tuned.

GARRY MILLER FROM MIRAMAR BEACH, FL: I applaud your answers to questions about who was the best-ever in various categories over the course of Steelers history. It's impossible to really compare players from different eras. There have been too many changes to the game, rules, training, and nutrition to take a Franco Harris and compare him to Najee Harris by just status. The best one can do is compare a player's value to the team he was on and maybe his impact on the game in his era. The questions you are asked make me wonder if today's fans watch actual games with real players without thinking that the outcomes can be controlled like a video game.

ANSWER: Or if they're paying attention at all. See below.