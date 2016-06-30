Asked and Answered: June 30

DIXON JERRY FROM PALM COAST, FL:

Given the youth movement on this current roster, do you feel we have the veterans in place on defense to lead the youngsters through a long playoff run? We know the season is long and adversity is a sure thing in the NFL.

ANSWER: The "next man up" mind-set has been ingrained by Coach Mike Tomlin since his arrival in 2007 and so that now is self-perpetuating, with the 2015 season serving as the freshest example to the players. In terms of specific defensive personnel, I would point to William Gay and Cam Heyward as the two alphas in the room. To be sure, there is a pecking order within each position group, and there are other guys in those rooms who can be counted upon to reinforce the coaching staff's message and serve as examples of being a professional. There are plenty of leaders. What the unit is going to need are more sacks and takeaways.

JOHN RIGGS FROM CANAL WINCHESTER, OH:

First-time questioner, 38.8th time reader (phone died. Tragic.) My question: if you could take any defensive player and any offensive player from any team(s) in the rest of the league for the Steelers right now, who would they be?

ANSWER: The temptation might be to say to add an offensive superstar to the mix, such as Todd Gurley to a backfield already containing Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell, or a receiver such as Julio Jones or A.J. Green or Brandon Marshall to pair with Antonio Brown. But all-star teams don't win championships in football. Remember when the Eagles believed they had assembled the "dream team" in 2011 only to finish 8-8? What about the 2000 Redskins, when Daniel Snyder tried to assemble a fantasy football team, and it also finished 8-8?

So, rather than mess with the chemistry and the selflessness the Steelers have created in this locker room, for offense, all I want is for everybody to stay healthy all season. Everybody. All of the starters and all of the backups, and I'll take my chances with that group. On defense, give me the 2008 version of James Harrison – 16 sacks and 34 pressures – to go along with the rest of the existing personnel, and I would be willing to play anybody anywhere. Even the mighty Arizona Cardinals.

JASON FRAZIER FROM ROOTSTOWN, OH:

Why was Bruce Arians let go?