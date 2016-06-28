Asked and Answered: June 28

WILL VAN BENEDEN FROM ASHLAND, KY:

Being an owner of a bumblebee Antonio Brown jersey, I am here to say there is no possible way 90 percent of fans hate the jersey. They are the best jerseys in football, and the haters of this legendary attire are just sad because they will never play a game wearing beautiful black and gold stripes along with beige pants. I am furious with the insulting comments from these people in a recent Asked and Answered. I ask you what are your opinions on the bumblebees?

ANSWER: As I have written before many times, I am not in possession of a body that is flattered by horizontal stripes.

MIKE ARBAUGH FROM RANDOLPH OH:

I don't really expect you to answer this, but I'm asking anyway. In a recent interview, defensive coordinator Keith Butler was asked about the new hybrid linebacker/safety appearing around the league. When asked for an example, he immediately mentioned Ryan Shazier. If Butler can see the potential in Shazier, maybe some of us Steelers fans with the same thought aren't as foolish as you make us sound?

ANSWER: Never, ever have I made fun of a question concerning the evolving coverage-linebacker position and the importance of having one. I make fun of the people making the suggestion that Ryan Shazier should be MOVED to safety, with the misguided notion he's Troy-Polamalu-in-waiting. Those people are more foolish than I ever could make them sound.

FRANK PODER FROM SPRING HILL, FL:

I believe the NFL should realign the AFC North, AFC East, and the AFC South divisions. Put Baltimore in the AFC East, move Miami to the AFC South, and put Indianapolis in the AFC North. It would add some competition for New England in the AFC East, and provide a geography lesson for the country. Makes more sense than moving Shazier to safety.

ANSWER: I believe it's more about the franchises and rivalries among established franchises than it ever will be about geography. The league first split into six divisions – three in the AFC and three in the NFC – for the 1970 season following the NFL-AFL merger. Then when things were realigned in 2002 when the NFL expanded to 32 teams by adding the Houston Texans, there was a concerted effort/interest in preserving the rivalries that had developed over the previous 30-plus seasons.

Miami was in the original AFC East, along with Buffalo, the New York Jets, and the Boston Patriots, and any attempt at splitting those teams would have been rejected by the NFL ownership at large. In 1970 also, the Steelers, Cleveland, and Cincinnati all were members of the original AFC Central, and remember, the Ravens actually are the old Browns. The Baltimore Colts were in the original five-team AFC East, but Robert Irsay moved the franchise to Indianapolis and the new divisions were to include just four teams apiece, and so the Colts were put in to the AFC South along with relative newbies Houston and Jacksonville and the transplanted Oilers/Titans.

Putting the Steelers together with the new Browns, the old Browns (Ravens), and the Bengals was a priority for Dan Rooney from the start, and I don't ever see that changing.

GENT RIVER FROM COLUMBIA, SC:

Seeing that some fans ask stupid questions, I figured that I would ask a non-football stupid question. Do you think that the Steelers would allow me to have my wedding at Heinz Field?

ANSWER: Yes, and believe me when I tell you that you wouldn't be the first. Check the link: heinzfield.com/private-events for details.

JEFF COLAROSSI FROM CINCINNATI, OH:

I am a pastor who was born and raised in Pittsburgh. I am and always will be a Steelers fan, but I took a call to a church in Cincinnati two years ago. Despite promising not to wave a Terrible Towel in the pulpit (unless the Steelers win the Super Bowl), I am shown absolutely no mercy by my congregation, all of whom are rabid Bengals fans. Besides prayer, do you have any advice?