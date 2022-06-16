Asked and Answered: June 16

Let's get to it:

ANTHONY DICESARO FROM PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL: I enjoyed your answer to the question regarding Steelers interior defensive linemen. I have no complaint with Joe Greene or Cam Heyward being considered Nos. 1 and 2. However, though his time was long ago, and you likely never saw him play you didn't include Hall-of-Famer Ernie Stautner in the discussion. Oversight or some other reason?

ANSWER: I could try to explain by referring to the wording of the question, but that comes off as an excuse. On the heels of my mistake in not mentioning Ernie Stautner as one of the great interior defensive linemen in Steelers history, here are some facts from his career and some impressions of him as a player:

Stautner died of Alzheimer's disease in February 2006 at the age of 80, and in an obituary published in the Feb. 17, 2006 editions of The New York Times, Frank Litsky wrote, "Stautner's Web site quotes Jim Parker, the Hall of Fame offensive guard who died last July, as once saying of Stautner: 'That man ain't human. He's too strong to be human. He's the toughest guy in the league to play against because he keeps coming headfirst. Swinging those forearms wears you down. That animal used to stick his head in my belly and drive me into the backfield so hard that when I picked myself up and looked around, there was a path chopped through the field like the farmer had run a plow over it.'

Litsky also quoted Dick Modzelewski, a defensive lineman in Stautner's day, as saying, 'If you had four of him, you'd have a championship team. He could make that much of a difference.'

During his 14-year career with the Steelers, Stautner missed only six games, and those because of fractures of his ribs, shoulder, hands, and nose.

Shortly after Stautner died, Dan Rooney remembered, "What made him was his strength. This was a time players didn't have strength. I remember we were playing the Giants at Forbes Field one time and it was a very close game, and they were moving the ball. He sacked the quarterback three times in a row."