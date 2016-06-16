Asked and Answered: June 16

ANTHONY MADDOX FROM SAN DIEGO, CA:

Will the Steelers EVER get another alternate uniform? A suggestion: Scrap the khaki-colored pants and go black, murder out the uniform outfit. That would be nice.

ANSWER: Part of your angst, I believe, comes from a misunderstanding of this concept. For the Steelers, it's not about an "alternate" uniform, but a "throwback" uniform. For a franchise with the long and storied history of the Steelers, the throwback uniform is to represent what the players wore during a specific season/era of that franchise. It is not, and never was, an attempt to create an alternate look that would take into consideration contemporary fashion sense. So get ready for a return of the bumblebees, with this year's game being the one against the New York Jets on Oct. 9 at Heinz Field. I have to admit, I'm thinking you could be right about how black pants would look with the bumblebee jerseys, but then it wouldn't be the colors and design the Steelers wore in 1934.

DAVE WATKINS FROM ORLANDO, FL:

Why do the Steelers use the throwback jerseys year after year when 90 percent of the fan base hates them?

ANSWER: Just a bit of history as we begin: the Steelers have worn these particular throwbacks (replicas of the uniform the team wore for the 1934 NFL season and what have come to be known as the bumblebees) five times so far. They wore them twice in 2102, and once in each of the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons. Their record in these throwbacks is 3-2, with the highlight being the 51-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in which Ben Roethlisberger passed for 522 yards and six touchdowns.