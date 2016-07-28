Asked and Answered: July 28

BRIAN SAGE FROM BELLFLOWER, CA:

I keep reading about what training camp was back when and what training camp is now. Can you explain the differences of how training camp has changed?

ANSWER: From the perspective of former players, the biggest differences are the length of training camps, the number of practices in pads, and the hitting contained within those practices. There were times in the mid-1970s when the Steelers played SIX or SEVEN preseason games, and so, for example in 1976, with that regular season beginning on Sept. 12, that meant the Steelers first of seven preseason games that summer was played around July 23-24. That meant training camp probably started at least two weeks before that, which meant reporting to Saint Vincent College around July 9-10, if not earlier. I remember Dick Hoak telling me once that one summer during the 1970s the team was in Latrobe shortly after the Fourth of July. And back in those days, Chuck Noll would have two-a-days for the first couple of weeks, at least, and there was hitting in both of those sessions. Today, there can be only one padded practice per day, the players must be given a day off every week, and camps cannot begin any earlier than 15 days before the team's first preseason game. In terms of aesthetics, the dormitories housing the players were without air conditioning, and having a phone in the room was considered a luxury. On the flip side, players back then used to come to training camp to get into shape, where nowadays the veteran players are already in shape as soon as they step onto campus.

ROBERT VANDERGRIFF FROM FAYETTEVILLE, NC:

I'm traveling to Latrobe in a week to go to training camp. What do you personally think will be the biggest position/role battle to watch for this year?

ANSWER: The left tackle competition between Alejandro Villanueva and Ryan Harris should be interesting. I also will be paying attention to whether Ben Roethlisberger seems to develop an early rapport with any of the new receivers. And I'll also be looking for sparks from the young additions to the defensive backfield. There are certain to be other issues that crop up, and then based on those issues other players may be thrown into the spotlight, but as camp is about to begin those are three worth monitoring.

JIM MOONEY FROM ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, VA:

The favorite player of my youth – I'm 87 – was "Bullet" Bill Dudley. Did he play both offense and defense in that era?

ANSWER: In his three seasons with the Steelers that spanned World War II, Bill Dudley played 26 games and during those he finished with 15 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. He returned one of those interceptions 80 yards for a touchdown. Also in those 26 games for the Steelers, Dudley rushed for 1,504 yards (averaged 4.1 per carry), caught five passes for 133 yards, and scored 11 offensive touchdowns. He also averaged 13.0 yards per punt return and 23.0 yards per kickoff return. I saw Bill Dudley at a function the Steelers had in 2007 as part of the franchise's 75th Season celebration, and he looked to be in better shape than many of the guys who were much younger than him. He was 85 at the time.

HENRY WILHOIT FROM LONDON, KY:

I read the question about emergency quarterbacks, and everything you said was valid. Let me tell you, just for the sake of telling, that in 1965, the Baltimore Colts quarterbacks were Johnny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo. In the 12th game of the year, Unitas was hurt in game against the Bears, and he was replaced by Cuozzo. The next week Cuozzo was hurt against the Packers. He finished the game, but was not available for the season finale with the Rams. In the event that Cuozzo could get hurt, Don Shula taught running back Tom Matte a few fundamental plays and then was forced to use him at quarterback. Now I know that at least most teams carry three quarterbacks now, but back then they didn't, and it put the Colts in a tough situation. By the way, the Colts won that game.

ANSWER: Growing up, I became a big fan of Johnny Unitas, and I was 10 for the 1965 NFL season, and so I remember the scenario you describe. Unitas was injured against the Bears, and then Gary Cuozzo separated his shoulder in a regular season loss to the Packers. Halfback Tom Matte did take over at quarterback for the regular season finale, which was against the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts won that game, 20-17, despite having just 57 passing yards, and the victory sent the Colts into a one-game playoff vs. the Packers for the Western Conference title and a berth in the NFL Championship Game against the Eastern Conference's Cleveland Browns.

Matte, a jack-of-all-trades offensive player at Ohio State under Woody Hayes, rushed for 99 yards and threw two passes (both incomplete) in Baltimore's win over the Rams (it was veteran quarterback Ed Brown who accounted for those 57 passing yards). Against the Packers in the one-game playoff, Matte completed 5-of-12 for 40 yards with no interceptions and carried the ball 17 times for 57 yards. The Colts' only touchdown that day came on a fumble return by linebacker Don Shinnick, and they lost, 13-10, in overtime. The Packers went on to win the NFL Championship over the Browns.