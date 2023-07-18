Asked and Answered: July 18

JIMMY CRUZ FROM TERRACE, CA: I have been a Steelers fan for a long time, and it seemed like our offense struggled to score last year, I think it starts up front, so do you believe our offensive line has gotten better since last year?

ANSWER: As I say to everyone who has been asking questions about whether a particular unit or individuals within that unit have improved since last season, all I can tell you at this point is that moves have been made in an effort to achieve that improvement. The Steelers added unrestricted free agents Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo, and then they traded up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Broderick Jones. In addition, all five of the players who started every game for the team in 2022 and showed improvement over that season – center Mason Cole, guards Kevin Dotson and James Daniels, and tackles Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor – were retained. Now it all comes down to training camp and putting it all together on the practice fields when the pads go on.

H. FERNANDEZ FROM MONTERREY, MEXICO: Could you list the players already secured by contract for the 53-man roster for this coming season?

ANSWER: List the players under contract? I'll do it this way: As of Monday, July 13, the only player on the Steelers 90-man offseason roster who is not currently under contract for at least the 2023 season is second-round pick Joey Porter Jr.

RICHARD BRUNO FROM ORLANDO, FL: I believe safety tandems are often overlooked. When comparing Darren Perry and Carnell Lake, Troy Polamalu and Ryan Clark, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmonds, and Donnie Shell and Mike Wagner plus others I may have missed, do you have a duo that you believe was the best in the modern history of Steelers football?

ANSWER: It's very difficult to compare players from different eras of football, and I believe that's especially true with a position such as safety. As just one example, the degree of physicality that was allowed/encouraged/expected from players in the 1970s now can and often will draw penalty flags during games. There also are other mitigating factors, such as the reality that Donnie Shell and Mike Wagner only played alongside one another for three seasons, and so it's not fair to judge that tandem on the totality of their respective careers in the NFL. And finally, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are still active players in the NFL, and their time together in the same defensive backfield was relatively short by comparison. Rather than pick a pair of safeties, or attempt to rank them, what I believe is possible is to recognize the contributions the safety tandems you listed made to some very good defensive play.

THOMAS MASCETTI FROM LONG BEACH, NY: What do you believe to be the "most unbreakable" Steelers record? Five Hall of Famers to come from their 1974 draft? Fifteen regular season wins in Ben Roethlisberger's rookie year?

ANSWER: I typically don't view accomplishments/milestones in that way, but I'll play along. There would be two accomplishments in Steelers history that I don't believe ever will be surpassed: Four Super Bowl championships over a span of six seasons; and adding five Hall of Fame players during the 1974 NFL Draft and rookie free agent signing period. And I don't know that any NFL team ever will be able to match or exceed either of those accomplishments, either.

ROY CABIBBO FROM AMISSVILLE, VA: Not sure to whom I should be asking this question, but because I know I can send a question to you … you win. Will Men's Fantasy Camp be coming back? I miss that event.

ANSWER: As of now, there are no plans to bring back Men's Fantasy Camp.

JAMES BOSCO FROM WOODBRIDGE, VA: With an emphasis on making tackles, which two Steelers, at their respective defensive positions, hold the record for the most tackles in any given season?

ANSWER: Tackles are not a recognized NFL statistic, likely because they are determined at games by the home team's on-site stats crew and therefore can end up being highly arbitrary. As just one example, there is no verified total of tackles for Jack Lambert in existence, and so there is no such thing as a record for most tackles by Steelers players at their respective positions.

TIM SEANOR FROM SIMPSONVILLE, SC: I love to collect and purchase autographed Steelers memorabilia. I usually buy it from third-party vendors. Is there a program that the Steelers have where you can send in items to be signed directly and pay a fee to do so?

ANSWER: If you go to Steelers.com and click on the "PRO SHOP" link across the top on the far right, a drop-down NavBar will give you an option to click on "MEMORABILIA." Click on that and you will find what is available to purchase in the game-used and autographed categories. But in terms of fans sending in their own items to have them signed, such a program does not exist.

ROD KEEFER FROM EDMOND, OK: I realize it's too early to draw any conclusions, but is there anyone among the undrafted free agents who has impressed you so far?

ANSWER: I won't go so far as to use the word "impressed" because to this point it only has been football in shorts, but someone I will be watching during the early stages of training camp is Alfonzo Graham, a running back with some return ability who is listed at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. At Morgan State, Graham rushed for 1,652 yards (6.6 average) and 13 touchdowns, and he showed a knack for breaking big plays with his speed and ability to maintain his balance after initial contact. The key issue for Graham is going to be whether he can or will be willing to do the necessary pass-blocking that comes with being a situational running back in the NFL. That's what we'll learn during training camp.

GENE GREY FROM MORENO VALLEY, CA: What was the Steelers run-to-pass ratio in each of their 1970s Super Bowl seasons?

ANSWER: In 1974, the Steelers finished the 14-game regular season with 546 rushing attempts and 386 passing attempts; in 1975, those numbers over 14 games were 581 rushing attempts and 337 passing attempts; in 1978 when the NFL's regular season had expanded to 16 games, those numbers were 641 rushing attempts and 380 passing attempts; and in 1979, those numbers were 561 rushing attempts and 492 passing attempts.