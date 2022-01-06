Asked and Answered: Jan. 6

Let's get to it:

EDDIE SANTIAGO FROM FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO: I thought punter Corliss Waitman looked really good last Monday night vs. the Browns. His punt from the end zone was impressive to say the least (because he was under immense pressure and punting for first time on Monday Night Football). Any chance Coach Mike Tomlin keeps him for the game vs. the Ravens and has him compete with Pressley Harvin III for the job in 2022?

ANSWER: Corliss Waitman is under contract to the Steelers through the 2022 season, and so I believe there is a very good chance the Steelers will keep him around and have him involved in a competition for the punting job in 2022. The team almost always has an extra punter, an extra placekicker and an extra long-snapper on the 90-man roster throughout the offseason, and often into the start of training camp as well, or until roster spots are needed for something else. Plus, because Waitman will be paid the second-year minimum salary in 2022, it's not as if the Steelers could fill that extra punter spot with somebody who's cheaper. It seems to me to be a no-brainer to keep Waitman and have him compete with Harvin for the job in 2022.

NATHAN DAVOLI FROM FORT WAYNE, IN: If John Madden had accepted Chuck Noll's invitation to be the Steelers defensive coordinator back in 1969 before he ended up taking the head coaching job for the Raiders, do you think the Steelers would've won more than four Super Bowls in the 1970s?

ANSWER: There are a couple of things about this that I find objectionable. The first is the assumption that John Madden would have made the Steelers of the 1970s better and more dynamic on defense than history tells us they were. Remember, it was the Steelers defense's dominance that enticed the NFL into changing the rules to make things easier for pass offenses by restricting the contact defensive players could have with receivers beyond 5 yards of the line of scrimmage (because of Mel Blount), and allowing offensive linemen to extend their arms while pass blocking (possibly because the Steelers were averaging nearly three sacks a game – largely without blitzing – for the six seasons spanning 1972-77). The other thing is the assumption that Madden would've been a significant upgrade over the guy who became the Steelers defensive coordinator at the time. His name was Bud Carson, and he is the man who pioneered what became known as the Tampa-2 and was willing and eager to incorporate undersized-but-athletic defensive linemen (L.C. Greenwood and Dwight White) into his scheme during an era where that wasn't widely accepted. I won't disparage Madden's accomplishments as a head coach, but what he did in that job doesn't mean he would've been better than Carson as a defensive coordinator.

RICHARD SNYDER FROM HOBOKEN, NJ: Growing up in a Steelers family household in the 1970s, one of my older brothers used to tell a story about how a fan once swiped Dwight White's No. 78 jersey right before a game, and he had to wear No. 00 that day. Is this a true story? (I promise not to tell him if this is a figment of his childhood Steelers imagination).

ANSWER: I have never heard that story, and I seriously doubt it ever happened for this reason: At a home game, there would be duplicate jerseys available in the Three Rivers Stadium equipment room and there is no way a fan could gain access to those, and when the Steelers travel to road games the equipment staff doesn't just show up with one jersey per player. So, in either scenario – home or on the road – there would have been more than a single No. 78 jersey on site on a game day.