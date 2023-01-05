Asked and Answered: Jan. 5

JIM PSZCZOLKOWSKI FROM FREDERICKSBURG, VA: I remember a pre-Noll era Steelers draft (I believe that Buddy Parker was the coach) where the first-round pick was a fullback from West Virginia who blocked for running back Garret Ford. His name was Dick Leftridge, and he was cut before the season started. Do you know why he was cut?

ANSWER: In some ways your memory is accurate, and in other ways it has failed you. The Steelers coach in 1966 was Bill Austin, and that year the team did use its No. 1 pick (third overall) on Dick Leftridge, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound fullback from West Virginia. Leftridge played for the Mountaineers during the same time Garrett Ford Sr. was becoming the first West Virginia player to top 2,000 rushing yards in a career and 1,000 yards in a single season. How much blocking Leftridge did for Ford I cannot say, but Leftridge was on the Steelers roster in 1966. Wearing jersey No. 31, Leftridge appeared in four games for the Steelers in 1966, and he finished with 8 carries for 17 yards and 2 touchdowns. That was his only season in the NFL.

ANTHONY PELLONI FROM PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA: Mike Tomlin never has had a losing season and continually has the Steelers in the playoff hunt each year. How has he never won a Coach of the Year Award?

ANSWER: I long have been in favor of the Coach of the Year Award being presented at the end of each Super Bowl to the coach of the winning team. I cannot give you an informed reason why Mike Tomlin never has been voted a Coach of the Year Award, just as I never could make any sense of Chuck Noll never winning the award during a decade of the 1970s that had him transform a perpetually losing franchise into one that won 4 Super Bowls over a six-season span and won Super Bowls back-to-back twice during that time.

TYLER LOWRY FROM LAS VEGAS, NV: During the game against the Ravens on New Year's Day, Baltimore got a first down on its last offensive possession on a completion to Mark Andrews where Minkah Fitzpatrick let him stand up before popping the ball loose instead of touching him down. I understand the player "gave himself up" but I think that takes away from the game. You are either down by contact or not. I'm curious about your thoughts on this play.

ANSWER: As you mentioned, you "understand the player 'gave himself up,'" and by rule that makes the play dead. All due respect, but whether you "think that takes away from the game" really has nothing to do with it because that's the rule. My only issue is that the enforcement of this rule requires judgment by the officials as to whether the player "gave himself up" and whether the standard for giving oneself up is the same for every player and is applied the same way in every situation. For example, as far as "giving himself up" is Tom Brady judged the same way as Justin Fields, and is the call made quickly enough by the officials to prevent any confusion on the part of the defensive players, so they have the ability to avoid making contact and drawing a penalty flag. Is it a quicker whistle for Brady than Fields, thereby protecting Brady more but exposing Fields more to the defense?

JOSHUA KARPER FROM DELAWARE, OH: I was elated the Steelers found a way to get the win last Sunday night in Baltimore. I was, however, very confused as to why the Steelers intentionally kicked off short right after cutting their deficit to 13-9. The short kick almost resulted in disaster. Why would special teams coordinator Danny Smith dial up a short kickoff late in a one-possession game when the Steelers had momentum?

ANSWER: Not everything that happens in every game is the result of a specific decision from the sideline. This is not a video game. Did you ever consider the possibility that Chris Boswell mis-hit the ball off the tee? Not even Tiger Woods in his prime drove the ball down the middle of the fairway every time.