Asked and Answered: Jan. 25

TIMOTHY TRATHOWEN FROM SOUTH VIENNA, OH: Do you feel like a change at either coordinator position will happen?

ANSWER: Keith Butler announced his retirement on Jan. 22, and so the Steelers will have a new defensive coordinator, and based on what Coach Mike Tomlin said at his news conference on Jan. 18 about Matt Canada, I don't believe there will be a change at offensive coordinator.

BRIAN WOLF FROM OLD HICKORY, TN: Could the Steelers possibly afford Aaron Rodgers if the Packers moved on from him after the season and he was willing to come to them, and secondly, would Gardner Minshew be a possibility to come in and provide competition for Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph?

ANSWER: Gardner Minshew is under contract to the Philadelphia Eagles through the 2022 season, and as Jalen Hurts' backup I don't see the Eagles being overly interested in cutting ties with him unless they received an offer they couldn't refuse. And I would imagine there is a way for the Steelers to "possibly afford Aaron Rodgers," but it likely would preclude them from then making any other moves in free agency during the offseason. We can deal with hypotheticals and what-ifs for many months, but Rodgers to the Steelers isn't going to happen. Not in the real world.

JOSHUA CAMPBELL FROM CINCINNATI, OH: A lot of people have asked you about the next quarterback for the Steelers. I have seen your opinion on who it shouldn't be, and I agree with you, mostly. However, no one has asked you who you think the Steelers next quarterback will be.

ANSWER: What aggravates me about this whole issue is the need fans feel to have that answer now. It's late January, for goodness sakes. The offseason program won't even start for three months, and free agency doesn't begin for two months. I don't know who the Steelers next quarterback will be. Nobody knows.

STEVE ORLOSKY FROM MOHRSVILLE, PA: Your gut feeling: Who is under center next year?

ANSWER: What if they open in the shotgun?

CULLEN ROBISON FROM SUFFOLK, VA: My question is regarding the best available player strategy to drafting. If you're making the Steelers first-round selection and a player at every position is available with the same grades and potential, what position do you pick?

ANSWER: The what-if situation you describe doesn't happen in the real world in the way the Steelers prepare for the draft. There is no such thing as multiple players being tied in terms of how they're stacked on the draft board. There are no ties. Once the discussion on a player is concluded, he is placed on the board in his own slot.

ROY MILLER FROM TULSA, OK: What is your opinion of Derek Carr becoming our starting quarterback for next season?

ANSWER: In the real world? Or in your imagination? Because in the real world, there is going to have to be compensation to the Raiders, because Carr is under contract to Las Vegas through the 2022 season. Also in the real world, there is going to have to be compensation to Carr, because he can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season, and since he'll earn nearly $20 million on the final year of his existing contract an extension likely wouldn't be simple to negotiate nor inexpensive. But hey, maybe in the world of your imagination, the Raiders are willing to trade Carr for a third-round draft pick, and Carr is eager to sign a cap-friendly extension that still allows the Steelers to do some things in free agency to strengthen some other areas of their roster, since as of this writing the team has no picks in the fourth or fifth rounds in the upcoming draft.

TOM HENSON FROM MARTINSVILLE, IN: How do you think Wink Martindale would fit in as defensive coordinator for the Steelers, and what would you guess is the interest level the Steelers would have in him and vice versa?

ANSWER: Let's begin with this: I have absolutely no idea whether the Steelers have any interest in former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who was fired by the team at the end of the regular season, nor do I have any idea whether Martindale has any interest in joining the Steelers. But there is something I do find curious about this: Over the past two seasons, I have been inundated with hundreds of submissions via this forum that have complained about the Steelers offense, ripped the coordinators – Randy Fichtner and Matt Canada – and been told via these submissions in no uncertain terms that both of them should be fired immediately and/or charged with gross professional incompetence. Over that same timeframe, the Steelers are 4-0 vs. the Ravens (and the defenses Martindale coordinated) – 2-0 with Fichtner as the offensive coordinator and 2-0 with Canada as the offensive coordinator. See where I'm having trouble understanding what seems to me to be an obvious contradiction?