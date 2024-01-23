Asked and Answered: Jan. 23

Let's get to it:

EDITOR'S NOTE: Asked and Answered, the podcast will resume on Thursday, Jan. 25, and the links to the latest edition can be found in the Thursday edition of Asked and Answered that will appear on Steelers.com that day.

RICK JONES FROM CABOT, PA: Why is it, in your opinion, that the great Andy Russell is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Along with Jack Lambert and Jack Ham, they made up the greatest trio of linebackers in NFL history. Is it because of " Steelers fatigue " that I often see in regard to Hines Ward and James Harrison? Do you believe that Andy Russell belongs in the HOF?

ANSWER: Rick Gosselin is a veteran NFL reporter of more than 50 years, he has covered close to 40 Super Bowls, is a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and a member of the Senior Selection Committee. The following are some excerpts from a story Gosselin wrote about Andy Russell for Talk of Fame Network:

"From 1974-76, there was no better linebacking corps in NFL history than the trio that provided the steel in the Steel Curtain. Jack Ham lined up as the weakside linebacker, Jack Lambert in the middle and Andy Russell on the strong side … During the three seasons those three linebackers played together, the Steelers won two Super Bowls, led the NFL in defense twice and in scoring defense, pass defense and run defense once apiece. Ham and Russell went to three Pro Bowls apiece during that stretch and Lambert one … Russell retired after the 1976 season, ending a 12-year career that included seven Pro Bowl appearances. But those seven Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls apparently aren't sterling enough credentials for a bust in Canton. Russell has never been a finalist for the Hall of Fame, so his career has never been discussed and debated by the full Selection Committee … Andy Russell deserves better.

"A mere 16th round pick of the Steelers out of Missouri in 1963, Russell became a walk-in starter on a 7-4-3 team and intercepted three passes, earning a spot on the NFL All-Rookie team. But he spent the next two years in the Army as an officer, serving in Germany … Russell returned to the NFL in 1966 and was named a team captain in 1967 — a position he held for the final 10 years of his career. He was named the team's defensive MVP in 1968 and 1970 and the team MVP in 1971. Russell also went to his first Pro Bowl in 1969. He collected 30.5 career sacks in a defense that didn't ask — or need — its linebackers to rush the passer. Russell also intercepted 18 passes, recovered 10 fumbles and scored two touchdowns on an interception and a blocked punt return … Russell was a Pro Bowl player before the Steelers started winning and a Pro Bowl player after they started winning … There are linebackers in Canton with fewer Pro Bowls and fewer Super Bowls than Russell. He deserves to have his case heard (by the Selection Committee) as well."

WILLIAM DOWDELL FROM COCOA BEACH, FL: Interesting press conference on Jan. 18, and I am curious what you think of Kenny Pickett still being called QB1 by Coach Mike Tomlin. I wonder also how Mason Rudolph must think about this, and will this affect his decision-making in free agency?

ANSWER: I believe it's important to consider Coach Mike Tomlin's entire answer to the question about whether Kenny Pickett "will resume his QB1 status." I have included that answer below in its entirety, and also what Tomlin said when asked about whether he needs to see tangible improvement from Pickett in 2024.

RE: Pickett resuming his QB1 status:

"You know, he will, but obviously, there will be competition. There's always competition in this thing. We don't anoint anyone. Man, I'm appreciative of his efforts and where he is and excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward. Competition brings the best out in all of us."

RE: Seeing tangible improvement:

"Certainly, it's a big year for him. We met this morning, and we acknowledge that. It is a huge year for him. But I'm also excited about just watching him wear that component of it because I just, I know how he's wired and built and I'm excited about watching him attack it."

I don't imagine the Steelers will approach the 2024 season with any pre-conceived notion that Pickett is going to fail, but I believe Tomlin is serious about there being a competition for the job. My opinion is their preference would be to have that competition include a re-signed Rudolph, because Tomlin admitted Rudolph has changed some of the perception based on how he performance/handled those starting assignments late in the season. It's also important to realize there is going to be a hiring of a new offensive coordinator during the offseason as well.

PETE BERG FROM SARASOTA, FL: Do you think the Steelers and Mason Rudolph will come to an agreement on a new contract? Also, can they talk about a contract before free agency officially begins?

ANSWER: The Steelers would like to re-sign Mason Rudolph, but I also believe an agent doing his job would advise him to explore the open market because this very well could be his last best chance to do so based on how he played down the stretch in helping the Steelers turn their season around. We'll have to see how Rudolph might react to the suggestion of exploring the open market, and yes, Rudolph could sign an extension with the Steelers tomorrow, if he chose to do so.

RAYMOND GONZALES FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: In the Steelers inaugural season who was the player who scored the franchise's first touchdown?

ANSWER: Art Rooney Sr.'s franchise inaugural season in the NFL was in 1933, and the team lost its opener, 23-2, to the New York Giants. The next week, in a 14-13 victory over the Chicago Cardinals, the first touchdown in franchise history was scored by Marty Kottler, who returned an interception 99 yards in the second quarter.

PAT EVANS FROM MARIETTA, GA: Did Ron Shanklin start against the Vikings in that first Steelers Super Bowl? Was Frank Lewis the other wide receiver?

ANSWER: The starting wide receivers for the Steelers in Super Bowl IX vs. the Minnesota Vikings were Ron Shanklin and Frank Lewis.

DERRICK BELL FROM HIRAM, GA: What year did the Steelers lose to the San Diego Chargers in the AFC Championship Game? What was the score and who was Pittsburgh's starting running back?

ANSWER: The Steelers lost to the San Diego Chargers in the 1994 AFC Championship Game, 17-13. Barry Foster started at running back, and he finished the game with 20 carries for 47 yards.

BRENT BECK FROM WINSLOW, IN: With the Ravens win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, they advanced to the AFC Championship Game, but despite that do the Steelers have their number, and for that matter, Lamar Jackson's?

ANSWER: I don't know what "have their number" even means, but here are some pertinent statistics and then you can decide. Since Lamar Jackson entered the NFL in 2018 as a first-round pick, the Steelers are 8-4 vs. the Ravens, with wins in 7 of the last 8 meetings between the teams. Jackson has started 6 of a possible 12 games vs. the Steelers, and his record in those starts is 2-4.

JEFF DANIELS FROM ALLYN, WA: Do you think the Steelers might have an interest in Sam Howell or Malik Willis as competition for Kenny Pickett next year?

ANSWER: Both Sam Howell (Washington) and Malik Willis (Tennessee) are under contract through the 2025 seasons, which means there would have to be a trade. That fact alone makes me think such moves wouldn't be high on the list of possibilities.

JEFF BANKOVICH FROM ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, PA: I just read that T.J. Watt will not participate in the Pro Bowl. Will he still be considered a Pro Bowler for the 2023 year, and will he still receive a game check?

ANSWER: Everyone voted to the Pro Bowl gets to include that on their resume, whether they play in the game/participate in the activities or not. Only those who participate get paid to do so.