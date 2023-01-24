Asked and Answered: Jan. 24

GREGORY GRANT FROM BROOKLYN, NY: Now that Tampa Bay fired Byron Leftwich, is it reasonable to think that the Steelers could possibly go after him even though Matt Canada is still the offensive coordinator?

ANSWER: Reasonable? At this stage of the offseason, I don't foresee Byron Leftwich being content with a job as a position coach but depending upon how the rest of this offseason unfolds for him with respect to the job market and whether or not he has any money due him from the Buccaneers, and if Coach Mike Tomlin is interested in doing for the offense what he did with Brian Flores for the defense in 2022, maybe Leftwich would be a possibility. Or maybe Tomlin might tab someone else for a Flores-like role on the offensive staff. Remember, it was Feb. 19, 2022, when the Steelers hired Flores, and it's only Jan. 24.

KARL WARHEIT FROM HOLLYWOOD, FL: Why didn't we retain the services of Mike Hilton? He seems to be having a great season with the Bengals.

ANSWER: Mike Hilton hit unrestricted free agency during an offseason when the Steelers were in absolutely the worst possible place when it came to their salary cap. It was 2021, and the pandemic year of 2020 had the Steelers playing their home games in an empty stadium, which was a typical situation all across the NFL. As a result, revenues plummeted for all teams, which meant the salary cap per team for 2021 was going to be lower than it had been per team in 2020. In addition to that reduction in the salary cap, the Steelers had 19 players reach unrestricted free agency, including 9 (Tyson Alualu, James Conner, Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Sutton, Alejandro Villanueva, Chris Wormley, and Hilton) who were coming off seasons in which they were starters or significant contributors. And complicating matters even further was that something had to be worked out with Ben Roethlisberger, who was entering the final season of his existing contract at a salary cap number too high to be absorbed under that climate. When the Bengals offered Hilton a 4-year, $24 million contract that included a $4 million signing bonus and $6 million guaranteed, the Steelers simply were in no position to match or come close to those numbers.

STEFAN PISOCKI FROM WILMINGTON, DE: Hypothetically, of course, Kenney Pickett for Brock Purdy, straight up. Do you make the trade?

ANSWER: No. There is a reason why Brock Purdy was a seventh-round draft choice in 2022, the 262nd overall pick, and the ninth and final quarterback selected. And usually, that reason or reasons has to do with physical skill-set, which usually means that once the NFL gets a library of video on a guy, his ability to continue to be successful will come down to how he develops and uses his physical skills. I'm not predicting that Purdy will end up being a one-year wonder, and I realize that there can be examples cited – Tom Brady – where the NFL evaluation fell short of the individual's potential to thrive in the NFL, but as a general rule I'd rather have the first-round talent.

DARRELL SAUNDERS FROM MIAMI, FL: Do the playoff results affect the draft order? The Steelers currently have the 17th pick in the first round and the first pick in the second round. We lost to New England, Miami, Buffalo, and the Jets, but why are Miami, New England, and the Jets picking ahead of us again?

ANSWER: First of all, draft order is determined by teams' records over the course of the whole season, not by head-to-head matchups/results. Yes, the Steelers lost to both New England and the Jets, but because the Jets finished 7-10, they have the 13th overall pick, and the 8-9 Patriots will have the 14th overall pick. Both of those records are worse than the Steelers' 9-8, and that's why those teams will pick before Pittsburgh. The 9-8 Dolphins, by virtue of their appearance in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, will pick after the Steelers.

TERRY HALDEN FROM LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA: With quarterbacks wanting to be running backs (a la Lamar Jackson) and subject to being tackled, as opposed to pocket passers (a la Tom Brady), do you think the new crop of quarterbacks will have a shortened career because of increased wear and tear?

ANSWER: Assuming the rules remain the same, I believe wear and tear will be something teams consider in handing out huge second contracts to quarterbacks who are dynamic weapons based more on their ability to run rather than their ability to make the same dynamic kinds of plays with their arms.

SURIEL URIBE FROM SAN DIEGO, CA: Are the Steelers going to play this year in Mexico City for an international game?

ANSWER: The NFL announced its schedule of international games for 2023, and the league revealed there would be no games played in Mexico this season. The teams that will be hosting international games in 2023 are Buffalo, Tennessee, Jacksonville, New England, and Kansas City, and because the Steelers list of road opponents doesn't include those teams, the Steelers won't be playing an international game in 2023.

SHAWN M. FRANKLIN FROM URBANDALE, IA: What penalty irks you the most? Barely touching a quarterback that's flagged as roughing the passer, blocking in the back on a fair catch punt, blocking in the back on a kickoff, or some other?

ANSWER: This may be a bit off your particular subject, but what I really hate is when there's a penalty flag thrown, then there's a discussion among the on-field officials, and then the referee gets on his mic and announces that there is no foul on the play. Somebody threw a penalty flag for something, and if he wasn't certain it was a penalty, he shouldn't have thrown his flag in the first place. Don't throw a flag unless you're SURE.