Asked and Answered: Jan. 13

Let's get to it:

TIMOTHY TRATHOWEN FROM SOUTH VIENNA, OH: I have a two-part question for you. With T.J. Watt looking to have the inside track to be voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year, how many Steelers have won that award? Second, in addition to being the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, what are Watt's realistic chances of winning the NFL MVP Award?

ANSWER: The Associated Press has been handing out the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award since 1971, and during that time six Steelers players have combined to win the award seven times. Those Steelers players were: Joe Greene in 1972; Greene again in 1974; Mel Blount in 1975; Jack Lambert in 1976; Rod Woodson in 1993; James Harrison in 2008; and Troy Polamalu in 2010. Since 1957, the Associated Press has been handing out the NFL MVP Award, and the only ones who weren't quarterbacks or running backs were Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page in 1971; Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986; and Washington placekicker Mark Moseley in 1982. Based on that, I would give Watt no realistic chance to be voted NFL MVP.

SAMY MIKHAIL FROM BETHESDA, MD: In the regular season, the Chiefs raced out to a big lead and defeated the Steelers easily. What will be the keys to keep the game more competitive and avoid a similar outcome?

ANSWER: It's really a simple formula, in my mind: Score some points in the first half – the Steelers put up a goose-egg in the first half on Dec. 26 at Arrowhead Stadium – and they absolutely, positively cannot finish the game with a minus in turnover ratio – they were minus-3 in turnover ratio in that game.

LUKE CAMPBELL FROM CARLISLE, PA: Turnovers in the first matchup with the Chiefs killed the Steelers. They just couldn't seem to get out of their own way. Do you feel this is the most important factor the team needs to improve upon from the first matchup, or do you feel it's in another area, perhaps getting more heat from the pass rush on Patrick Mahomes?

ANSWER: See above answer. To expand a little on that, it wouldn't necessarily be a killer if the Steelers turn the ball over on Saturday, but if they do turn it over, the defense has to mitigate the situation by coming up with a comparable number of takeaways. Again, the key is not to finish the game with a minus in the turnover ratio. A zero in turnover ratio could be OK, but a plus is really what they will need to pull off an upset.

CHRIS SAQQAL FROM ALLENTOWN, PA: Is there any chance that players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyson Alualu, Stephon Tuitt, or Kevin Dotson come back and play this week?

ANSWER: I would label the "chance" as "highly unlikely."

UMAR HAMEED FROM BLYTHEWOOD, SC: Do you think there has been a season that would have qualified Mike Tomlin for the NFL Coach of the Year Award?

ANSWER: My opinion – and I will admit this was not my original idea – is that the NFL Coach of the Year Award should be presented annually on the podium immediately after the Super Bowl, and it should automatically be given to the same coach who just was handed the Lombardi Trophy. Based on that, I offer 2008 as the season where Mike Tomlin deserved to win the Coach of the Year Award.