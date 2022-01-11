Asked and Answered: Jan. 11

MARK LECOMPTE FROM MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA: Do the Steelers send a gift to a player or team that helps them make the playoffs? Such as to the Raiders for going for the win in overtime and to placekicker Daniel Carlson for making the kick?

ANSWER: In 1977 the Steelers as a team sent the Houston Oilers briefcases as a team, because in the regular season finale the Oilers defeated the Bengals, 21-16, even though Houston had nothing to play for. The Oilers win gave the Steelers the AFC Central Division title and an automatic berth into the playoffs that season. That's the only time I ever have heard of something like that happening, and I don't believe it's a common practice anymore.

JOHN ROEBUCK FROM ALTOONA, PA: Are any of the Steelers players who are on injured reserve eligible to be activated for the playoffs?

ANSWER: Players currently on the injured reserve list are eligible to be activated under the same rules that existed during the regular season. But looking over the list of guys on IR, the only player I think could be a realistic option to activate would be Kevin Dotson, and only if his ankle injury is healed.

JC CHUTA FROM PITTSBURGH, PA: I was watching the Chargers vs. Raiders game Sunday night (as it impacted our playoff hopes), and it appeared to me that at the end of overtime the Raiders were willing to settle for a tie, thus allowing both teams in that game to advance into the playoffs and knocking out the Steelers. It wasn't until the Chargers called a timeout that it appeared the Raiders had a change of heart, advanced the football a few more yards, and opted for the field goal and trying to win. Did you get this same vibe?

ANSWER: I'm not going to try to speak for those teams' coaches or what was in their hearts, but I find it hard to believe that a guy who has ascended to the position of NFL head coach has it in his DNA to play for a tie. What I do believe is that when Chargers Coach Brandon Staley called that timeout, it allowed the Raiders the time to run the ball into field goal position and attempt a field goal as time expired in overtime. That set up a scenario where Las Vegas either won the game or it ended in a tie. I also believe the NFL should have recognized that as a possibility in terms of the various playoff scenarios, and adjusted the schedule accordingly. As an example, if Steelers-Ravens and Chargers-Raiders kick off at the same time, it makes the possibility of coaches being tempted to play for a tie less possible. I doubt that same mistake in scheduling will be made in the future.