Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 9

LEONARD FREDERICK FROM LUTHERSVILLE, GA:

Will the Steelers ever use a two-back set like they did in the 1970s with Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier? Or is it a thing in the past?

ANSWER: In the way you're thinking about a two-back set, it is a thing of the past. Offenses no longer deploy a Rocky Bleier-type complementary back, because there just aren't any players who have the multiple skill-set to provide what specialization can provide. And that's why you see offenses maybe substitute an extra tight end/H-back for the blocking, and an extra receiver for the catching. As for the running of the ball, that's done by one featured player at a time now.

OTIS JOHNSON FROM GERMANTOWN, MD:

I noticed that Markus Wheaton and Le'Veon Bell caught passes from Ben Roethlisberger when the Steelers went for 2-point conversions. Do Bell and Wheaton get credit for those 2 points?

ANSWER: Yes. Markus Wheaton and Le'Veon Bell each have been credited with scoring 2 points for those plays. And understand that points scored is the only statistic credited on a 2-point conversion attempt – there are no pass attempts or completions or rushes or catches or yards credited. Just points.

SAM TOPEROFF FROM SAINT-BONNET, FRANCE:

Not a question, just a compliment and a good reminiscence. I spent the 1987 and 1988 seasons in Pittsburgh, writing a book about the city and its team. The teams were poor, but I fell in love with the city – it's the closest I've come to the Brooklyn of my youth since a visit to Marseille. I believe I met you as a young writer in those days, but my memory now cannot be trusted. Here's the compliment: Your review of the new Chuck Noll book was absolutely wonderful – all your writing is clear and engaging, but that review took my breath away. Kudos, and, yes, I ordered the book.

By the way, when I interviewed Chuck Noll for my book, I asked him what he thought of the local media guys. He thought and said, "lampreys." I made believe I knew what that was and moved on. Later when I looked it up, I learned a lamprey is a blood-sucking underwater parasite. Whew. I read Asked and Answered and enjoy it a great deal. And, yes, I've moved to France, to an isolated and beautiful mountain valley. Key words: "isolated" and "beautiful."

ANSWER: Yes, we shared those 1987 and 1988 seasons, and you are being kind in describing them as "poor." Steelers fans deserve to know that "Lost Sundays" by Sam Toperoff is still available on Amazon.com. Here is an excerpt from one of the reviews of the book posted on the website: "The author takes the reader through the Pittsburgh Steelers' 1988 season. Although the team disappoints, the book certainly does not. Toperoff penetrates through superficial sports clichés to let the reader know the thoughts and feelings of Chuck Noll, Mike Webster, etc."

GREG PARSONS FROM JACKSON, NJ:

The Steelers have lost the last four games I have attended in person: 2014 at Baltimore; 2014 vs. Tampa Bay; 2014 at the New York Jets; and 2016 at Philadelphia. My buddy thinks I'm a jinx. Is that possible?

ANSWER: It is absolutely possible. In fact, you as a jinx is a much more likely cause of a Steelers' loss than turnovers, bad red zone efficiency, and missed tackles. Thank you for finally owning up to your role in those catastrophes.

LOGAN BAIN FROM CHESAPEAKE, VA:

Not trying to be rude and tell you how to do your job, but can you try answering some more intelligent questions? Seems like all I see are questions about Landry Jones needing to be replaced, and hardly any good questions get answered.