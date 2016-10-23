Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 7

ANSWER: You haven't been paying attention to what Mike Tomlin has been saying. In his postgame briefing after the loss to the Dolphins, he said, "I accept responsibility for that, as I always do. We didn't play well enough today. We didn't tackle well enough. That's football. When you don't tackle – when you turn the ball over – you're going to lose."**

During his weekly news conference that came the Tuesday after the win over the Chiefs as the team was set to begin preparing for the Jets, Tomlin said this after listing a dozen names during his injury update: "It's a good thing we responded well to those circumstances a week ago, because we are going to be challenged even more so as we prepare this week. We have to be thoughtful as coaches. We have to put these guys in situations to perform. It's less about who we are playing and more about dealing with these things to make sure that we lean on the strength of the men who are available to us and that we work to minimize potential weaknesses, and that we stay out in front of some of these things. Some of the sub-packages and special teams, the trickle-down that's associated with some of these things, we have to be razor sharp from a planning standpoint."

In his postgame briefing after the loss in Philadelphia, Tomlin said: "We know you guys saw that. We lost in just about every element of that match up. It was a poor performance by us. But when I say us, I mean all of us. It starts with me. They out-coached us; they out-played us."

ALEX TITTLE FROM BEAVERTOWN, PA:

In your respected professional opinion, do you think Troy Polamalu could pull a William Gay and come out of retirement to help the Steelers make a playoff run if injuries are a problem at safety?

ANSWER: No. There is much more running involved in playing safety, much more ground to cover. Even during the season before his last, Polamalu had lost a couple of steps and no longer could cover the kind of ground that's necessary to play the position in the NFL. And a safety who can't run anymore becomes a liability instead of an asset.

MIKE BOYD FROM NORFOLK, VA:

Isn't Tim Tebow's style of play similar to Ben Roethlisberger's? This kid has heart and a head for football. Don't you think this is the type of player we need to help our team?