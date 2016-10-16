Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 6

GUSTAVO BURGUETE FROM QUERETARO, MÉXICO:

I would like to know if Troy Polamalu's No. 43 jersey was retired? I became a Steelers fan when I saw him play. He was a unique player, just saying.

ANSWER: The Steelers have retired only two jerseys: Ernie Stautner's No. 70, and that was done in 1964, and Joe Greene's No. 75, and that was done in 2014. I can tell you that since he retired in 2015, no player has been issued Polamalu's No. 43, and I don't expect that number to be returned to circulation anytime soon.

JOSEF HOELSCHEIDT FROM DORTMUND, GERMANY:

Thanks for the great insight you share, despite so many weird questions. I hope mine does not fall in that category. I read on Steelers.com an article about the upcoming game in Miami, where players like Antonio Brown and Eli Rodgers ask teammates for tickets to give to friends and family. Does every player on both teams get a certain amount of tickets to give away? And is this number the same for every game?

ANSWER: Every player receives two complimentary tickets to each home game, and for each Steelers players there is an option to buy six more. Generally speaking, players are accommodated when it comes to tickets at home games. The situation on the road is different. Each visiting NFL team receives an allotment of tickets from the home team that can be sold to players. There are no comp tickets for road games. As far as who gets what for road games, the players generally have an understanding among themselves as to who has family in which parts of the country, and so guys from the South get taken care of when the Steelers play in the South, and the guys from Texas get taken care of when the Steelers play in Texas, etc. And to be clear, tickets to road games must be purchased at face value.

ELLIOTT JACOBSON FROM BISMARCK, ND:

It has always been my opinion that had Mike Merriweather spent his whole career with the Steelers he'd be in the Hall of Fame now. Holding out like he did sort of derailed what was shaping up to be a very promising career with the Steelers. What's your opinion on this?

ANSWER: I think you're looking back on Mike Merriweather's career with rose-tinted glasses. Let's look at the statistics: In six seasons with the Steelers – 85 total games – Merriweather had 31 sacks, 11 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries. He had one defining season – 1984 – when he posted 15 sacks, but then he never finished any other season during his 11-year NFL career with more than six. It is true that Merriweather was more productive during his time with the Steelers than he was with either the Minnesota Vikings or the New York Jets, but induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame never was a realistic outcome for him. That's my opinion, since you asked.

ED GEORGE FROM SAN ANTONIO, TX:

Do you think Mike Tomlin will pay attention to Ben Roethlisberger's suggestion that they cut down on the amount of hard practices so as to reduce soft tissue injuries?