Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 5

Let's get to it:
MATT BUTLER FROM HUNTSVILLE, AL:
Not a question, more of an apology. Last year, I had a question about my original Terrible Towel and its uncanny way of causing a Steelers loss each time I brought it out for a game. Your suggestion was to retire it and get a new one. My daughter got me a new one last year for Christmas. Actually, she got me two – one standard Towel and one of the Jerome Bettis HOF Towels. I didn't bring them out until the playoff game against Denver, and I brought all three out. We lost, obviously. This year, I've pulled out the new "standard" Towel for each game, except the Eagles game because I was traveling and didn't have it with me. I feel responsible for that loss. Please know that I will keep the lucky Towel with me for each game throughout the rest of the season and postseason.
ANSWER: Please do that, because everyone knows you and the Towel are solely responsible for the Steelers' prospects to win the AFC North and host playoff games at Heinz Field this year.
NICK MITCHELL FROM GLEN-LYON, PA:
Back when the Steelers played at Three Rivers Stadium, we always saw cars parked inside the stadium near the stands. We always thought those cars belonged to Mr. Rooney. Whose cars were they?
ANSWER: At that time, Chrysler was a sponsor as the Official Car of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those cars were showcased as part of that sponsorship deal.
TIM JANIKOWSKI FROM MISSOULA, MT:
It appears as if the size and athleticism of modern-day athletes has exceeded the current dimensions of the playing field. Do you see the NFL powers-that-be increasing the dimensions of the gridiron to allow players to further display their athletic talents?
ANSWER: No. There have been similar suggestions in other sports – such as raising the height of the hoop in basketball – but it's not going to happen.
PAUL GASSE FROM LAS CRUCES, NM:
You stated that no Super Bowl participant has ever played in their home stadium for a Super Bowl. Did the Rams play their home games in the Rose Bowl when they lost to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV?
ANSWER: No.
JOHN RICHTER FROM IGNACIO, CA:
The 1984 San Francisco 49ers hosted the Super Bowl at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto. Certainly a "home" game, but not held at Candlestick Park.
ANSWER: Maybe a "home" game to you, but since it wasn't at Candlestick Park, that Super Bowl wasn't played at the 49ers home stadium.
GEORGE FISCHER FROM GROVE CITY, PA:
Not a question, just a remark. The Rams were at home for the Steelers fourth Super Bowl championship. I can't believe you forgot that.
ANSWER: As already explained, that game was played in the Rose Bowl, which was never the Rams' home stadium. The Rams played in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from 1946-1979, then in Anaheim Stadium from 1980-84. I can't believe you didn't know that.
THOMAS WINGARD FROM MEDIA, PA:
Why did you say no Super Bowl was played on a team's home turf when Dallas played Pittsburgh in a Super Bowl in their new stadium?
ANSWER: The Steelers have faced the Dallas Cowboys in three Super Bowls. Two of those were played in the Orange Bowl, and the third was played in Sun Devil Stadium. The Steelers also played in Super Bowl XLV, which was held at AT&T Stadium – the Cowboys' new stadium – but the opponent was the Green Bay Packers. Nice try.
JACOB JENSEN FROM CEDAR FALLS, IA:
When players are placed on the PUP list, does that free up a roster spot like IR does? For example, when Ladarius Green comes back, will the Steelers have to release someone to make room for Green?
ANSWER: Yes, players on PUP, like IR, do not count on the 53-man roster. If the Steelers move Ladarius Green from PUP to the 53-man roster, they will have to create a spot for him. That can be done by cutting someone or by putting someone on injured reserve.
WILLIAM VAN BENEDEN FROM ASHLAND, KY:
Would Le'Veon Bell be a Pro Bowl wide receiver? Also could Ryan Shazier be an above average safety? To be extra clear I don't want position changes just a further understanding of their abilities.
ANSWER: No. No. To be extra clear, no.
JERMAINE JACKSON FROM DAVENPORT, IA:
Is it possible that the Steelers could potentially sign Antonio Cromartie who was released by the Colts?
ANSWER: Precisely why do you think 32-year-old Antonio Cromartie was released by an Indianapolis Colts team that comes into this weekend ranked No. 24 in passing yards allowed and No. 30 in points allowed? Because he was playing well?
LAURA LEONBERGER FROM WAIKOLOA, HI:
I've asked many knowledgeable football fans and several writers this question, and no one has yet been able to give a definitive answer, so I'm hoping you can help. I know that each team gets three timeouts per half. However, unlike basketball, they aren't divided up in advance with a certain number being full and others being 30 seconds, yet I often hear the referee call for a 30-second timeout. In the NFL what determines when a timeout is 30 seconds?
ANSWER: What determines the length of a timeout is the same entity that determines so many other things during a game: television. If TV needs a full timeout, it's a full timeout. If TV wants a 30-second timeout, it's a 30-second timeout. And this is based on how many commercials have already aired and how many more need to air. Gotta pay the bills.
CHRIS THANNISCH FROM MOUNTAIN HOME, AR:
I know this is jumping the gun, so to speak. But what do you think the Steelers will draft next year in the first round: the best available outside linebacker or defensive back? The offense can clearly go the distance, barring injury to Ben Roethlisberger. The defense is still catching up.
ANSWER: You are absolutely correct. It is jumping the gun.