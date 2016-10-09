Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 5

MATT BUTLER FROM HUNTSVILLE, AL:

Not a question, more of an apology. Last year, I had a question about my original Terrible Towel and its uncanny way of causing a Steelers loss each time I brought it out for a game. Your suggestion was to retire it and get a new one. My daughter got me a new one last year for Christmas. Actually, she got me two – one standard Towel and one of the Jerome Bettis HOF Towels. I didn't bring them out until the playoff game against Denver, and I brought all three out. We lost, obviously. This year, I've pulled out the new "standard" Towel for each game, except the Eagles game because I was traveling and didn't have it with me. I feel responsible for that loss. Please know that I will keep the lucky Towel with me for each game throughout the rest of the season and postseason.

ANSWER: Please do that, because everyone knows you and the Towel are solely responsible for the Steelers' prospects to win the AFC North and host playoff games at Heinz Field this year.

NICK MITCHELL FROM GLEN-LYON, PA:

Back when the Steelers played at Three Rivers Stadium, we always saw cars parked inside the stadium near the stands. We always thought those cars belonged to Mr. Rooney. Whose cars were they?

ANSWER: At that time, Chrysler was a sponsor as the Official Car of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those cars were showcased as part of that sponsorship deal.

TIM JANIKOWSKI FROM MISSOULA, MT:

It appears as if the size and athleticism of modern-day athletes has exceeded the current dimensions of the playing field. Do you see the NFL powers-that-be increasing the dimensions of the gridiron to allow players to further display their athletic talents?

ANSWER: No. There have been similar suggestions in other sports – such as raising the height of the hoop in basketball – but it's not going to happen.

PAUL GASSE FROM LAS CRUCES, NM:

You stated that no Super Bowl participant has ever played in their home stadium for a Super Bowl. Did the Rams play their home games in the Rose Bowl when they lost to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV?