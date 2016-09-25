Asked and Answered: Game Day Week 3

ANSWER: Markus Wheaton, and he should be making his 2016 debut today.**

ALLEN JACKSON FROM GREENVILLE, SC:

Our game today is against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Alejandro Villanueva played there some years ago. Do you know why they would let this mountain of a man get away without noticing his other talents and attributes?

ANSWER: Remember, Al Villanueva was recruited to be a tight end at West Point, and there he also played some offensive line, some defensive line, and even some wide receiver as a 282-pound senior. Clearly, Villanueva was going to be a project for an NFL team, and the Eagles tried him as a defensive end. Based on the fact the Eagles like their defensive ends to be big, quick, and athletic, that's not a stretch. Mike Tomlin looked at Villanueva and saw something different, and he happened to be right.

DAVE LUDWIG FROM SINKING SPRING, PA:

Why don't the Eagles have their kicker on their injury report? He was obviously in pain during the Bears game. And he couldn't kick very well either.

ANSWER: That's not how it works. During weeks in which they play on Sunday, teams have to release practice reports on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. All players who miss practice, or are limited participants in a practice, are to be listed on that day's practice report along with the body part responsible for that status. If Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis wasn't forced to miss a practice or wasn't limited in a practice by an injury, then he doesn't have to be listed on the practice report. Pain and/or poor performance don't matter.

BRUCE WILSON FROM MEMPHIS, TN:

I don't know how I feel about the Eagles comparing their rookie quarterback – Carson Wentz – to Ben Roethlisberger. How do you feel about that?

ANSWER: To be clear, it's not the Eagles making that comparison, but the media and fans making that comparison. I remember back in 1996-97, Eagles fans were ready to anoint Bobby Hoying after a good start or two, and he ended with a career 53.5 completion percentage and a 64.3 passer rating. Eagles fans also booed Donovan McNabb on the day he was drafted. In my mind, this is fairly conclusive evidence that Eagles fans aren't a discerning group when it comes to evaluating quarterback talent. I'm not predicting Carson Wentz is the next Bobby Hoying, but comparing him to Ben Roethlisberger after two NFL starts isn't fair to either guy.

WESLEY PLANTHABER FROM HUNTINGDON, PA:

I consider myself a good fan, but I have been very confused about two topics I keep reading about in just about every Steelers chat forum: First, it's people complaining about the defense's lack of sacks and giving up too many yards. I could possibly understand this in college football where you have to impress poll voters, but in the pros a win is a win, and that is really all that matters. Secondly, people gripe about the coaching and the scouting. I look at it as that I'm a fan of the greatest franchise to ever play sports and am in no way qualified to second-guess its decisions from the outside with very limited information. My question is am I missing something that as a fan I should know? Am I not as good of a fan that I think I am? It seems to me why complain or second-guess such great success?